Covid-19: Auckland Airport trialling coronavirus saliva test developed by NZ team

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland will be moving to Level 3 at midnight and the rest of the country to Level 2.

Border workers at Auckland Airport have been volunteering saliva samples for a fast-turnaround, accurate saliva test for Covid-19.

New Zealand-based Rako Science has established Covid-19 surveillance testing using the SHIELD saliva test developed at the University of Illinois in the United States.

In addition to the mandatory nasal-swab, staff at Auckland Airport are volunteering to take part in the Rako Science saliva screening service.

Auckland Airport corporate services general manager Mary-Liz Tuck said the airport joined forces with the Kiwi business to make asymptomatic testing simple and comfortable for airport and border workers, while providing protection for the community.

Last year, the Government made it mandatory for border workers to undergo PCR nasal testing every seven to 14 days.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19, we’ve been working hard to protect our people and our community from the virus,” Tuck said.

“In real terms, that means thousands of nasal swabs have been taken from our employees.”

The non-invasive test will allow for more quick-turnaround testing, which it is hoped will allow for more regular monitoring, catching asymptomatic cases before they spread.

The test does not need to be carried out by healthcare professionals.

Currently, Rako has the capacity to administer 10,000 tests a day.

“It will mean we can have more frequent surveillance testing – and that means a better chance of catching positive cases early before they reach the infectious stage, reducing the risk of community transmission,” Tuck said.

Rako’s science committee briefed the Ministry of Health in December last year, saying it had successfully validated and accredited the saliva test for New Zealand, the company’s chief science officer, Dr Stephen Grice said.

Through regular testing, up to 90 per cent of positive cases were able to be picked up before they started showing symptoms, he said.

The tests are based on PCR testing and claim to be as accurate as nasal swabs.

They are also treated at collection making them non-infectious and stable for transportation.

The test has been accredited for use in New Zealand by International Accreditation New Zealand (IANZ).