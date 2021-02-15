Covid-19: Taranaki won't go to alert level 3, despite community cases travelling there extensively

The rest of NZ will move to Level 2 for three days, Jacinda Ardern announced.

Taranaki is set to move to alert level 2 like the rest of New Zealand outside Auckland, despite an extensive visit from the country’s most recent community cases.

On Sunday afternoon, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced a father, mother and daughter from Auckland had contracted Covid-19.

Hipkins said how and when the cases contracted the virus were missing pieces of the puzzle.

The ministry revealed the mother and daughter had travelled to Taranaki with two other people over Waitangi weekend.

On Sunday evening, a list of locations of interest was published to the ministry’s website, with New Plymouth featuring ten times, from February 6 to 8.

Despite the trip, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Bloomfield made the call not to move Taranaki to alert level 3. The region would instead head to alert level 2 along with the rest of the country, except for Auckland, which would be placed into level 3 at 11.59pm on Sunday for three days.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Ardern said the decision not to move Taranaki to alert level 3 was made because the perceived risk was low given the two casual contacts who travelled with the mother and daughter had tested negative.

“We’ve acted as quickly as we can, and I’m confident we’ve made the decisions that we need to make at the right time,” Ardern said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Amber Court Motel is one of the businesses visited by the latest Covid-19 community cases in New Plymouth.

Bloomfield said the two contacts would remain in managed isolation for the 14-day period.

The mother and daughter were tested initially when they felt symptomatic, and have since returned positive tests with relatively low CT values – indicating “new and active” infections.

Their test results came through late Saturday night. The father was tested following their results and his result came through late Sunday morning.

More testing to ascertain the strain, and whether it is a match to any other case in New Zealand, is under way.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom trusted the Government’s decision not to place New Plymouth in Alert Level 3 along with Auckland.

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom said he trusted the Government had made the right calls on alert levels for each region.

“I think the ministry’s doing a fantastic job. I’m not here to second guess the work that they’re doing. Their past performance indicates that they are the best in the world at making these decisions.”

His big message for the general New Zealand population was that New Plymouth was just the latest region to be examined for community transmission and people needed to be vigilant everywhere.

“For the three out of four New Zealanders who haven’t been using the contact tracing app, to wake up and realise that’s the best defence against this disease spreading.”

Holdom said the nature of locations that the community transmission cases visited in Taranaki may have been factored into the level of risk they posed to other people.

”Largely, they’ve gone to outdoor areas in what was a really fantastic, sunny Taranaki weekend. I can only consider that they (the Ministry) have looked at that and thought that there’s obviously a lower risk of spreading the disease when you’re at outdoor venues where people are really spread out.”