Covid-19: Iwi to join police to control checkpoints on Northland's southern boundary

Where does Auckland end? Traveller confusion over where Auckland's northern border is.

Tai Tokerau Border Control (TBC) wants to be in control of police checkpoints on Northland's southern boundaries to help enforce alert level 3 restrictions following the new Covid-19 cases in Auckland.

Its spokesman Hone Harawira told RNZ on Tuesday the group would be monitoring checkpoints on Northland's southern boundary, after reports people were "just flooding through", on Monday.

Auckland moved to Covid-19 alert level 3 for 72 hours at midnight on Sunday, with the rest of the country to alert level 2 in light of the new cases.

On Monday, a police spokeswoman said it was continuing to “communicate with this local group [Tai Tokerau Border Control] , as well as other partners as we have done through different alert levels”.

Harawira said he wasn’t happy with some of the examples of people being let through checkpoints into Northland.

“Everybody with a boat, everybody with a caravan should actually be turned around and sent back, but we are still seeing those sorts of people rolling into the Tai Tokerau,” Harawira told RNZ on Tuesday.

TBC wanted Ngāti Whātua and iwi to be in full control of checkpoints on Northland's southern boundary.

Denise Piper/Stuff Mana Movement leader and former Māori Party MP Hone Harawira, police and volunteers set up a checkpoint on the morning of January 28 following a community case in Northland.

"We don't want these checkpoints to be turning into licence checks, and warrant of fitness and registration," Harawira told RNZ.

Many Northlanders attended the Māori national touch tournament in Auckland during the weekend and some people attended a Kiwi tag tournament, he said.

"They've all come home, they tried to get tested, they've been declined," Harawira said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Monday saw waits of up to three hours for people to get through the southern border from Auckland to Waikato.

Earlier this year, TBC set the checkpoints in light of the new community cases who had recently left the Pullman hotel managed isolation facility, despite the country remaining in alert level 1.

The checkpoints were first set up in 2020 during the alert level 3 and 4 lockdowns due to people breaching the no-travel rules.

Hone Harawira started running them at the start of alert level 4, turning away visitors, tourists and other non-essential travellers.

The checkpoints were supported by iwi, as tangata whenua, and Far North mayor John Carter but drew the ire of then-Northland MP Matt King.

At the time, King said some people had found the checkpoints intimidating.

“People have been stopped doing their lawful business – one was a paramedic – and have been made to stop and take flyers,” he said.

Police changed the way the checkpoints ran and eventually worked alongside iwi to carry out stops.