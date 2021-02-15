Covid-19: Police turn away hundreds of people at Auckland-Waikato border

Monday saw waits of up to three hours for people to get through the southern border from Auckland to Waikato.

Police say they turned away hundreds of people heading into Waikato from Auckland on Monday, as queues stretched three hours under the super city's Covid-19 restrictions.

Auckland entered alert level 3 at midnight on Monday, and the rest of New Zealand moved to alert level 2, when three new community cases of Covid-19 were discovered in South Auckland.

On Monday, two to three-hour long queues clogged up State Highway One in Mercer, as commuters tried to head south into Waikato.

Auckland police sergeant John Schoen estimated about 25 per cent of the queue were “unnecessary travellers”.

Schoen said officers had already turned back “a couple hundred” people at Mercer on Monday morning who weren’t supposed to be travelling.

“And that’s just at this location.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Commuters were waiting up to three hours to get out of Auckland into Waikato on Monday, the first day of level 3 restrictions.

“We are checking proof of address, if the people are in uniforms, we are verifying where they work.”

Police have set up other checkpoints around Auckland's borders to monitor travel in and out of the city.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Auckland police sergeant John Schoen said some unnecessary travellers were holding up checkpoints at Auckland’s southern border.

About 20 police stood in the persistent rain in Mercer, while commuters showed their phones with proof of address or right to work.

Schoen said police needed to be strict at the checkpoints to get the message through.

“This is for the benefit of the whole country to prevent the spread of the virus, and that’s what it’s all about, it's not about our individual personal circumstances.

“People should consider everyone that does have legitimate reasons for travel.

“Their congestion is causing more distress for everyone.”

Commuters Stuff spoke to in the queues were keen to exit Auckland.

“We’re getting the hell out of here,” a woman returning home to Blenheim said.

Morrinsville resident Michelle Geerts had picked up her son from isolation after he returned from overseas. She had been crawling home in the queues for two hours.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police had already turned back hundreds of people who shouldn’t have been leaving Auckland on Monday.

Though technically in north Waikato, the Auckland-Waikato border has moved south to Mercer for this outbreak.

That means towns like Tūākau and Pōkeno were encompassed within Auckland’s level 3 restrictions.

In Auckland’s outbreak in August 2020, checkpoints into the city were set up at the Bombay Hills.

Awaroa ki Tūākau ward councillor Jacqui Church said there was a lot of confusion in north Waikato communities in the last Auckland lockdown, which might explain the change.

People living in Pōkeno and Tūākau had difficulties getting to work in Auckland.

“It’s also people in Auckland having businesses in the north Waikato, people actually from Auckland travelling down opening their businesses or working.

“It’s not like everybody goes north, people actually come south too,” Church said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Aoraki Coffee Roaster Ken Shi can’t get his seven staff through the Auckland border to Hampton Downs because they aren’t essential workers.

That’s the case for Ken Shi, who runs Aoraki Coffee cafe at Hampton Downs.

All of his seven staff live in Auckland and couldn’t make it to work on Monday morning.

Some even travel from Auckland's north shore into north Waikato every day.

Shi travelled out of Auckland before restrictions came into effect to ensure he could run his business.

“I had to, I roast coffee for a lot of people.”

Shi said he thought alert level restrictions should be the same between Auckland and Waikato.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Mercer Cheese owner Ineke Alferink said there was some confusion about whether north Waikato towns were encompassed within alert level 3.

Mercer cheese owner Ineke Alferink​ had heard from a neighbour that half of Mercer was in alert level 2 and the other half alert level 3.

“Since I am an essential business, I am just here, but I haven’t had any customers.”

Alferink had glass safety screens up and only two people were allowed in the store.

She was processing cheese orders for hospitality businesses in other cities, such as a toasted sandwich stall in Auckland which was running takeways.

“If we have to close we will close.”