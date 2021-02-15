Covid-19: Auckland lockdown 'disastrous' for tourist towns desperate for help

The often lengthy Fergburger queue is usually a barometer of the number of tourists in Queenstown. At lunchtime on Monday, there were customers but there was no queue.

Auckland’s latest lockdown has strengthened calls for a Government-funded recovery package for tourist towns like Queenstown.

Good Group chief executive Russell Gray wants the Government to immediately reintroduce a wage subsidy to support hospitality and tourism businesses that are badly affected by the latest closure.

“They should be pushing the button today and making it available to businesses that have been suffering.”

Auckland’s level 3 lockdown was a disaster for the company’s 14 restaurants and bars in Auckland and Queenstown, which included Botswana Butchery and White and Wong’s, Gray said.

READ MORE:

* Bubble a lifeline for South Island tourism and hospitality after 'hellish' 2020

* Coronavirus: Covid level change "kick in the guts" for struggling tourism operators

* 'Tsunami' of unemployment on the way warns Queenstown tourism operator



Supplied Good Group chief executive Russell Gray wants wage subsidies immediately available for tourism and hospitality businesses.

Before the latest lockdown, sales at the company’s Queenstown venues had dropped by up to 60 per cent. In Auckland there was a 30 per cent drop, he said.

Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes said her organisation was working with marketing body Destination Queenstown and the Queenstown Lakes District Council to create a Government-funded economic recovery plan.

They wanted support for existing businesses, new investment, and to reduce the cost of travelling to the region.

This week’s lockdown was a further kick in the guts for businesses that were already struggling as Auckland travellers accounted for one-third of domestic visitors, she said.

“People are worn out and people are vulnerable.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The once bustling Queenstown Mall was quiet on Monday after Auckland moved to Covid alert level 3, and the rest of the country to level 2.

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult said the alert level change was another piece of bad news for the tourist destination.

“It makes an already bad situation even worse.

“It's the right thing for Government to do, but we’re paying the price down here for it.”

He had a Zoom meeting booked with the prime minister to argue the tourist town’s case, though he feared it might be delayed due to the alert level change.

Aucklanders were already cancelling trips to the south, he said.

Boult spoke last week of the economic crisis facing southern tourism towns, and of tourism businesses being forced to close.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult is hoping to speak to the prime minister directly on the need for an economic recovery package.

“We didn’t cause the borders to close, but we’re having to pay the price,” he said.

Skylne chief executive Geoff McDonald said he did not want to be a whinger, but some sort of assistance would be great.

“It needs to be very clearly targeted because we’ve seen the backlash before,” he said in reference to the large sums paid to three businesses under the controversial Strategic Tourism Asset Protection Programme.

The best solution would be to get the Australian travel bubble open, although that seemed unlikely to happen soon, he said.

“My worry is that is we wait for perfect conditions it will never happen.”

Gray said he was not sure politicians understood the magnitude of the issue in Queenstown.

“It's all very well for officials to suggest that we should just get on with it and pivot to the domestic economy. We’re all doing that, but the reality is the market has shrunk.”

Queenstown had punched above its weight for decades and contributed huge amounts to the country’s economy, he said.

“It’s never really had its hand out before.

“Queenstown is in its hour of need so come on – acknowledge the contribution made over decades and share it out, so it can continue once vaccines are rolled out and borders are open.”

On the West Coast, where small tourism-towns such as Fox Glacier and Franz Josef were also struggling to survive, Fox Glacier Guiding chief executive Rob Jewell said it was bad timing to have the level change coincide with a good weather forecast.

Summer Times with Jesse Mulligan/RNZ Franz Josef may have seen a small boost in business since Christmas but many residents are worried about the glacier town's long-term future.

He expected to fewer tourists would show up in the coming weeks as a result of the Auckland lockdown.

“Kiwis take booking at the last minute to a new level. They are obviously well-connected and understand the weather, so they only book about 24 hours in advance or roll into town and ask if we've got any trips going.

“If there's a bad weather forecast they don't turn up at all,” he said.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said anything less than a rapid response to community cases of the virus was “unacceptable”, but level changes were “negative for everybody”.

“Auckland is our second biggest market but the reality is there’s no other choice.

“The quicker we react the quicker we get out the other end,” he said.

Additional reporting by Joanne Naish