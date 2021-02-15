SIT's Bachelor of Nursing course on hold under Alert level 2 restrictions

First-year Southern Institute of Technology nursing student Manu Reiri was supposed to start his Bachelor of Nursing course on Monday but it has been delayed at least a week because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Over 120 Bachelor of Nursing students have had their course start delayed as the Southern Institute of Technology work through the impact of Alert Level 2 Covid-19 restrictions.

SIT’s Bachelor of Nursing course, which has 124 year one students, was supposed to start on Monday, however, it has now been delayed until next Monday, provided Invercargill returns to Alert Level 1.

Other SIT courses have however gone ahead as planned.

SIT chief executive Maree Howden said the decision to postpone the Bachelor of Nursing course was simply because the number of year one Bachelor of Nursing students exceeded 100.

Alert Level 2 guidelines stated gatherings should be restricted to less than 100.

“We feel an obligation to keep students health and safety and the forefront and due to students coming from many locations,” Howden said.

First-year nursing student Manu Reiri was excited about getting to start studying on Monday and was disappointed to then get the message on Sunday night advising him of the delay.

“It does make sense, it's better being safe than sorry,” he said of SIT’s decision.

SIT management has also cancelled O’Week activities this week.

While SIT has moved to postpone the start of its nursing course and cancel O’Week activities, Bowden said it was otherwise largely business as usual.

SIT runs the Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand (MAINZ) campus in Auckland, which is under Alert Level 3 restrictions. Online learning was underway for those students.

Meanwhile, those in the hospitality industry have also had to move quickly to ensure they can operate in Alert Level 2.

Under Alert Level 2 customers at restaurants, bars, and cafes, needed to be seated and socially distanced.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill City Council chief executive Chris Ramsay is hopeful Alert Level 2 restrictions will not be in place for too long.

Invercargill Licensing Trust chief executive Chris Ramsay expected it would have an impact, pointing to a 20 percent drop in revenue during previous periods operating in Alert Level 2.

He was however looking at the positives.

If restrictions were limited until Wednesday at 11.59pm as set out, there was no better 72-hour period for the hospitality industry than Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to have restrictions in place, given it is the quieter time of the week for hospitality, Ramsay said.

Ramsay was also pleased they got through Invercargill’s biggest event of the year last week, the Burt Munro Challenge, before the restrictions kicked in.

Ramsay said ILT's trade during this year's Burt Munro Challenge was on par with last year, which was pleasing given ILT had a quieter than expected January.

ILT Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt said they would work hard to ensure as many events as possible could go ahead under Alert Level 2.

John Hawkins/Stuff ILT Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt says they will work hard to keep as many events on as possible at the venue under Alert Level 2 restrictions.

A social netball competition scheduled for Monday night was cancelled, which Skelt said was largely down to netball volunteers not having time to work through the logistics.

Skelt said they can separate the venue, which includes the SIT Velodrome, into different areas to ensure they do not exceed the 100-person maximum.

“We need to look for ways we can keep operating, under Alert Level 2 guidelines, rather than ways we can’t,’’ he said.

His biggest concern was if Alert Level 2 restrictions continued beyond Wednesday night.

ILT Stadium Southland has the New Zealand Elite and Under-19 Track Cycling Championships, the Relay for Life, and its first-ever esports tournament, all scheduled at the venue from February 24 to 28.