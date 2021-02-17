Covid-19: Auckland to move to level 2, rest of the country to level 1

Auckland will move to alert level 2 at midnight on Wednesday, with the rest of the country moving to alert level 1.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that a snap lockdown, put in place after the announcement of three community cases on Sunday, would not continue.

Early optimism that the country would shift down alert levels had been dampened on Wednesday lunchtime with news of a further two community cases linked to the cases announced on Sunday.

A further household contact of these two cases also tested positive on Wednesday, Director-General of Heath Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a 4.30pm update.

However, there were clear epidemiological links between all the cases, and the cases were contained, lessening the risk, he said.

Cabinet will review the alert levels again on Monday, Ardern said, to see if Auckland can join the rest of the country at level 1.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the level change on Wednesday afternoon.

The exception to level 2 rules in Auckland is Papatoetoe High School, which will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Staff and students will be expected to return a negative test before returning to school next week, Bloomfield said.

However, he assured people that the two students identified as positive cases on Wednesday were not at school when they were infectious.

Other schools across the city will be able to reopen on Thursday morning, and businesses will also be able to operate as normal.

Ardern reminded people of the rules of level 2, including the “three Ss” at bars and restaurants, where patrons must be seated, separated and served by a single server.

She urged Aucklanders to observe level 2 rules over the weekend, especially around social gatherings, which are limited to 100 people.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Students and staff at Papatoetoe High School will need to return a negative test before they can return to school.

The first cases in the latest community outbreak were announced on Sunday, sparking the 72-hour lockdown in Auckland and a shift to level 2 for the rest of the country.

The decision was made based on the assumption that one of the more transmissible strains of the virus had got into the community, which was proved correct the following day when it was confirmed to be the UK variant.

Ardern defended the decision to ramp up alert levels, saying 72 hours of stricter restrictions was preferable to 72 hours where community transmission was allowed to spread unchecked.

“We chose the balanced and cautious approach,” she said.

However, the decision to shift down levels has attracted criticism from epidemiologist Professor Nick Baker, who said it was not cautious enough.

With no clear conclusion as to how the virus got out into the community, and test results still pending, Baker said it would have been “more prudent” to have moved Auckland to level 2.5, which sees harsher restrictions on gathering sizes.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomed the move to level 2 for Auckland but urged people to continue following precautions.

“Today’s cases show us a short sharp lockdown was necessary to hit this outbreak on the head. We are not fully out of the woods yet, so we need to be cautious,” he said.

“The vital thing now is for people to continue scanning their QR codes and get tested if they are feeling unwell.”