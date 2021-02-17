Covid-19: No new wage subsidy for Queenstown tourism businesses under level 2

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have confirmed they will not reinstate the wage subsidy at this stage.

The Government has ruled out reintroducing the wage subsidy to help struggling Queenstown businesses – for now.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Tourism Minister Stuart Nash confirmed the stance during an online meeting with Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult on Tuesday.

Boult said he used the meeting to outline many of the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic had caused for communities and businesses that were heavily reliant on tourism.

He was confident Ardern and Nash understood the difficulties facing the district while New Zealand’s borders remained closed.

In December, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said a one-off payment would be available for businesses who had a 30 per cent drop in revenue if the country went into level 2 for at least a week.

Boult said this week Ardern and Nash ruled out further support at this stage, such as reinstating the full wage subsidy that was offered during last year’s lockdown. The news was disappointing, he said.

“I am sure it will be a bitter pill for those who may have been holding out for that as a lifeline.”

He said Ardern and Nash had promised to explore other ways to help.

“Locally we are enormously thankful for the many Kiwis who have and are intending to visit us,” Boult said.

“Operators here are committed to adjusting the offerings to suit the domestic market and their budgets.”

Good Group chief executive and Hospitality NZ board member Russell Gray earlier said he believed reintroding the wage subsidy was the best way to support hospitality and tourism businesses that were badly affected by the latest level changes.

After the meeting, Nash said he and Ardern sympathised with the challenges that operators were facing and were concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on local tourism businesses

Work to support and rebuild the tourism and hospitality sector was ongoing, he said.

He undertook to Boult that he would follow up on a suggestion of more tailored regional tourism marketing and promotion to drive domestic visitors to Queenstown, and to other regions which relied heavily on international tourists, he said.

There had already been significant government support for tourism companies, he said.

In the Queenstown Lakes area the Government had provided:

$8.5 million from the Regional Events Fund to promote tourism events in the Southern region

$1.7m to Destination Queenstown and Lake Wānaka Tourism for activities like destination marketing.

Support from the Domestic Events Fund for six events in 2021-22, including the Festival of Colour, the Queenstown Winter Festival, the Winter Games, and Warbirds Over Wanaka.

About $5 million from the Provincial Growth Fund has gone to Queenstown Lakes businesses and the council

The Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme (STAPP) Fund supported 15 tourism operators in the Queenstown Lakes area.

“I am talking to the Minister of Finance and others, including representatives of the industry, local government, iwi, and the tourism workforce, about potential next steps,” Nash said.

“However, no decisions have been made.”