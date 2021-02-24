Covid-19: Kmart Botany re-opens less than 24 hours after being linked to latest Auckland community case

Kmart Botany in east Auckland has re-opened less than a day after it was announced as a contract tracing location of interest.

While staff have donned masks, the majority of the few shoppers browsing the store are going without.

Dark Vapes in East Tamaki remains shut as its isolating owner awaits a deep clean.

Kmart has been approached for comment on the advice it received in order to re-open and what cleaning work has been carried out.

Botany Kmart and the vape store are the latest locations linked to the movements of a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The owner of the vape store, Dark Vapes, in East Tamaki, said the closure of his shop on Wednesday for deep cleaning, followed by his mandatory self-isolation, would be tough for his small business.

Geraden Cann/Stuff Kmart Botany is closed for deep cleaning on Tuesday night after a staff member, who is a student at Papatoetoe High School, tested positive for Covid-19.

Three new community cases of Covid-19 in south Auckland were announced on Tuesday. were announced on Tuesday.

The first was a student at Papatoetoe High School, which the Ministry of Health announced earlier in the day. Two other cases – the student’s siblings, who are a teenager and an infant – were confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Kmart in Botany, in east Auckland, and Dark Vapes are among the places of interest visited by one of the cases, with further locations expected to be released on Wednesday.

Geraden Cann/Stuff Kmart Botany.

Kmart Botany

The teenager reported as a new case on Tuesday night works at Kmart Botany.

They were at work on Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20, between 3.30pm and 10.30pm.

The store was closed on Tuesday night, and a thorough sanitisation of the store was being carried out, a Kmart spokesperson said.

Thirty-one Kmart staff have been identified as close contacts and are self-isolating, the ministry said.

Any members of the public who visited Kmart Botany at the times the student was working is considered a casual plus contact, and must self-isolate at home immediately.

Casual plus contacts are those who would have been considered casual contacts, but have been upgraded due to the risk of the more transmissible strains of the virus.

“If you are a casual plus contact, you are advised to immediately isolate at home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on isolation time frames and testing requirements,” the ministry said.

Geraden Cann/Stuff Dark Vapes on Springs Road in East Tamaki.

Dark Vapes

One of the two high school students announced as new cases on Tuesday also twice visited Dark Vapes in East Tamaki, on Friday and Saturday.

The owner, who did not want to be named, said the store would be closed on Wednesday for deep cleaning, and he would isolate at home for 14-days, as per Ministry of Health advice.

“It's going to be tough for the business.”

He said the store would be able to reopen after cleaning as another staff member was available to help run it.

The owner did not know the identity of the case who visited.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said she was not sure which of the cases visited the store.

The visits to the vape store took place on Friday, February 19 between 2.30pm and 4pm, and also Saturday, February 20, between 7pm and 8.30pm.

People who visited the store during these times are considered to be casual-plus contacts.

More locations are expected to be released by the ministry on its website here.