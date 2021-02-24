Covid-19: Warning UK strain can cause aches and fatigue without showing other symptoms

Auckland's Papatoetoe High school test their students again for Covid19 after 3 new community cases were announced yesterday.

The UK strain of Covid-19 may present with less typical symptoms, including muscle aches and fatigue, rather than the cold and flu symptoms we’ve been trained to be on alert for.

Two of the recent community cases have experienced lethargy and muscle aches without typical respiratory symptoms Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

Bloomfield said it was something he wanted to “alert” the public to.

“This is an interesting thing. We've seen this now with the last few cases with this same variant – not typical symptoms,” he said.

A Papatoetoe High School student who was among the cases announced on Monday had an “unusual presentation” – without a cough or sore throat – which Bloomfield said could have been why she did not immediately get tested.

Atypical symptoms have previously also been seen in the Northland woman who tested positive after leaving the Pullman isolation facility in Auckland, as well as the first positive case at Papatoetoe High where the young girl thought her muscle aches were from walking around Mt Taranaki.

Speaking at Wednesday’s 1pm update, Bloomfield said he wanted to alert people to the possibility that symptoms they may ascribe to other things – such as muscle aches being linked to exercise – could actually point to Covid.

Fatigue and muscle pain were identified as more common symptoms of the UK strain in a study of 6000 people.

The findings from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) also indicated it was more common for people with the UK strain to have a cough and sore throat.

A loss of taste and smell may be less likely to affect those with the UK variant.

Otago University infectious disease expert Professor David Murdoch said while data from the UK indicated fatigue and muscle aches may be more common with the new variant, these symptoms still fell within what would be considered typical for a respiratory virus.

A slight variation of symptoms could be expected as a virus mutates. That was seen every flu season, he said, with different symptoms more prominent from year to year.

He said there wasn’t anything at the moment that indicated the government needed to change its messaging, but said experts would be keeping a “watching brief” on the emergence of any new symptoms.

Dr Michael Maze​, a respiratory and infectious disease physician from the University of Otago, said people experience a wide range of symptoms.

“It’s important the public realises that while for most people it’s a respiratory infection with respiratory symptoms, it certainly isn’t like that for everyone.”

He said that if people have a fever, aching muscles or joints or even what seems like a tummy bug, “we cannot say it’s not Covid just based on their symptoms”. It was important for people experiencing these symptoms to get tested, particularly if there had been any chance of exposure to the virus, he said.

The UK variant is believed to be more transmissible than other variants of the virus found to date.

Though there is no evidence yet that the length of infection is different to any other Covid-19 variant, nor is it more likely to result in severe illness, more transmission means more cases.