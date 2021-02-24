Covid-19: Advice for family members of casual plus contacts 'may need a rethink'

Auckland's Papatoetoe High school test their students again for Covid19 after 3 new community cases were announced yesterday.

Advice for household members of casual plus contacts may need to change in the wake of new community Covid-19 cases in Auckland, experts say.

On Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Health announced two family members – a teenager and an infant – of a casual plus contact, who tested positive for coronavirus, had also tested positive.

The ministry describes a casual plus contact as someone who may have been exposed to Covid-19 but is not as at risk of catching the virus as a close contact.

On February 16, the ministry published advice for casual plus contacts which said they were to isolate and get tested for the virus. But members of their family were free to “come and go from the house as normal”.

Epidemiologist Dr Amanda Kvalsvig said it was time to rethink the system that determined whether a person is a close contact or not, and whether they are at a greater risk of catching the virus.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Two members of a household were confirmed to have Covid-19 after their sibling tested positive (file photo).

“The current system is still based on the original theory that people need to be physically close to one another to pass on the infection,” Kvalsig said.

“But over the past year it’s become increasingly clear that in poorly ventilated spaces, the virus can stay airborne much further than 1-2 metres away from an infectious person.

“In other words, people can pass on the infection without necessarily being in exactly the same place at the same time.”

Given the current community cases, Kvalsig said it would be useful to look at school buildings and think about how students mix indoors during the day – including in bathrooms, hallways and on stairs.

SUPPLIED Otago University epidemiologist Dr Amanda Kvalsvig said the advice for casual contacts and their families needs a rethink.

That could lead to the need to reclassify a lot of casual plus contacts as close contacts – with more precautions needed by their households, she said.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said the situation was a “really tricky one”.

It may mean advice needed to change, given the new variants of the virus, she said.

“What we are seeing, at least in some of these cases, is the transmission is happening quite quickly, so it may well be that by the time a casual plus person tests positive, that transmission has already happened,” Wiles said.

“I’m guessing that is something they will probably look at to see whether that advice does need to change and if we need casual plus and their close contacts, at least household contacts, to isolate.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said advice may need to change to see household contacts of casual plus people isolating too.

On Tuesday night, Wiles said the region should be moved back to alert level 2, which places limits on gatherings, to “stop super-spreaders” from infecting others.

“The question will be whether they can contain the cases through track and tracing,” she said.

“The best move is to go to level 2 to stop super-spreaders.”

However, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there was no need to move back up alert levels.

The Ministry of Health has been contacted for comment.