Covid-19: No new community cases linked to south Auckland outbreak

Papatoetoe High School students are dropped off by parents and are lining up to get another test in the school hall on Wednesday.

There are no new cases of Covid-19 linked to the Auckland February cluster.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

It comes after three new community cases of the virus were announced on Tuesday, all linked to a south Auckland family who contracted the virus earlier in the month.

The cases announced on Tuesday were a Papatoetoe High School student and her two siblings, a teenager and an infant.

Bloomfield said the student had been genomically linked to the first case in the cluster. Both had been at school on February 10.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland's Papatoetoe High school test their students again for Covid19 after 3 new community cases were announced yesterday.

He said while the exact transmission link was still being looked at, transmission likely would have occurred in a common area of the school, such as a bathroom or corridor.

The teenager in the family, who was also, until recently, a student at Papatoetoe High, works at Kmart Botany in east Auckland.

Thirty-one of their colleagues have been identified as close contacts and are self-isolating, the Ministry of Health earlier said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Kmart in Botany has reopened after it had to be closed for cleaning due to a staffer testing positive for Covid-19.

Anyone who visited Kmart Botany on February 19 and 20 between 4pm-10pm is considered a casual plus contact.

Bloomfield said a total of 874 people had called Healthline indicating they had been there around those times.

“We’re being especially cautious and managing these people like they are close contacts.”

He said regardless of their test result, these casual plus contacts should remain in self-isolation for a full 14 days and have tests at day five and day 12.

This has sparked huge queues to form at a testing station in the nearby Ōtara town centre car park, as residents report waits of several hours to get tested.

There are also long lines at the Botany community testing station.

The cases linked to Papatoetoe High School has sparked the school's closure for the second time in two weeks as experts race to get a handle on whether the virus has spread any further through the community.

All Papatoetoe High School students and teachers will have to be re-tested for Covid-19, health authorities earlier announced.

A pop-up testing centre was set up at Papatoetoe High School on Tuesday afternoon and 672 tests were done throughout the day.

A few hundred students had received their results on Wednesday. All were negative.

Principal Vaughan Couillault said just before 2pm the total number of tests carried out at the school on Wednesday was 344, bringing the total to 1016.

Addressing the “wider outbreak”, Bloomfield said the 126 close contacts associated with the two previous households had all returned negative tests bar three people.

He said two were young children so would not be tested, and the third was a contact from the medical centre Case C had visited before they became symptomatic.

Bloomfield said they had not been able to track this person down yet.

Of the 1496 casual plus contacts at Papatoetoe High School from the February 10 exposure event, a total of 1487 had returned at least one negative test result.

Bloomfield also announced two coronavirus cases in managed isolation, one of which was historical.