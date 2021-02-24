Covid-19: Casual plus contacts calling Healthline for advice face hours-long wait

Auckland's Papatoetoe High school test their students again for Covid19 after 3 new community cases were announced yesterday.

People who may have been exposed to Covid-19 are waiting more than two hours to get through to Healthline for advice.

Early on Wednesday afternoon, the estimated time on hold was 143 minutes, with more than 200 calls in the queue.

The flood of calls follows news of three more positive community cases on Tuesday, all in south Auckland.

The cases include a Papatoetoe High School student and two of her siblings – a teenager and an infant.

Jason Dorday/Stuff People trying to get through to Healthline are facing long wait times.

Kmart Botany and Dark Vapes in East Tamaki were identified as locations of interest, and people who visited at the same time as the positive cases are being considered “casual plus” contacts.

“If you are a casual plus contact, you are advised to immediately isolate at home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on isolation time frames and testing requirements,” the ministry said.

On calling Healthline, an automated message tells callers they should hold to speak with an advisor if they have been at any Covid exposure locations of interest, with a follow-up message indicating the number of callers in the queue and estimated wait time.

Speaking at Wednesday’s 1pm update, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 874 people had so far called Healthline indicating they were at Kmart and Dark Vapes around the same date and time as the positive cases.

He said Healthline had boosted its staffing in response to a “huge surge” in calls.

Many of these calls were from people seeking general advice, he said, and he urged people to leave the Healthline number for those who needed specific advice or who had visited one of the locations of interest.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said Healthline had increased staffing by eight times the usual number to meet demand.

“We ask people to be patient, and to call back later if they can’t get through immediately.”

They urged people to check the ministry website before calling for information on things like locations of interest and when infectious people were at those places.

When the first cases of the February cluster were announced, calls to Healthline surged fourfold.

From midnight on February 14 to 3pm the following day, Healthline answered 2335 calls.

National telehealth service chief executive Andrew Slater told Stuff almost 90 per cent of the calls were non-clinical in nature – for example, from people seeking information relating to regional geographical borders.