Covid-19: Unaccompanied minors as young as 12 in MIQ cause 'child protection concerns' for nurses union

Dozens of children, some as young as 12, are going through managed isolation and quarantine on their own in Auckland and Christchurch – and the nurses union and a psychologist are worried about their welfare.

Sixty-six 14 to 17-year-olds were in a special quarantine facility in Auckland. Last month, it housed 100 kids coming home in time to start school. But caring for the children was adding more pressure to nurses who said they already weren’t able to complete daily health checks because of understaffing.

Psychologist Dr Jane Millichamp​ said many of older children could cope in MIQ, but it could cause “the perfect storm” for a vulnerable young person. A 12-year-old was “too young” to be alone in isolation.

Only residents and citizens, their children and partners, can travel to New Zealand as a measure to stop Covid-19 cases entering the country.

Denise Garland/RNZ Children as young as 12 are staying in a dedicated isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland. (File photo)

In December, three unaccompanied minors aged between 14 and 17 isolated in Christchurch, which doesn’t have a dedicated facility. This grew to five in January, and two this month.

“We know that for 14 to 17-year-olds, their brains are very much still developing,” Millichamp said.

Girls were prone to anxiety and depression, while boys were impulsive. Furthermore, young people might not feel comfortable speaking with adults they don’t know, and might be dealing with problems at home, or online bullying. Physical contact was also very important for young people, she said.

Mental health could deteriorate rapidly, particularly for children who weren’t seeing a parent or caregiver.

“We don’t want a tragedy to happen,” she said.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation organiser Sharleen Rapoto​ said there were “floods” of children who nurses were having to care for on top of their daily duties.

“Some of them are on their own, some are with siblings,” Rapoto said.

“Our nurses are now caregivers. Can you imagine: the youngest being 12 [and] the oldest being 17, they are already temperamental, they are teenagers. Straight away we had child protection concerns.”

The union raised its concerns with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which oversees managed isolation and quarantine facilities, and was given assurances government youth services were also caring for the children.

The union wasn’t aware of any specific child protection incidents, but Rapoto said this didn’t rule them out.

A 12-year-old is too young to stay in managed isolation and quarantine alone, a psychologist says. (File photo)

A spokesperson for Government-managed isolation and quarantine said almost all the children were aged between 14 and 17 in Auckland. Health and welfare staff had daily face-to-face interviews with the children.

“On-site teams ensure unaccompanied minors are able to contact their friends and whānau, spend their assigned time outside, and connect with staff if they have any questions or concerns,” the spokesperson said.

“This is done in consultation with the child’s legal guardian to ensure their individual needs are met and all are comfortable with the care plan put in place.”

A parent or guardian may join their child in isolation, which meant they wouldn’t have to stay in the dedicated Auckland facility. This was the preferred policy, she said.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Children’s Commissioner said it was aware of the policy to allow unaccompanied minors in MIQ.

“We have advised on the policy to ensure it is as child-centred as possible. We believe parents and caregivers are best positioned to determine if staying alone in quarantine is appropriate for the young person,” they said.

“We are not aware of any particular current concerns with the wellbeing of children and young people in MIQ above those already raised.”

More than 114,000 people have gone through managed isolation and quarantine facilities since March 2020.