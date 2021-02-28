Covid-19: Big schedule of major events cancelled due to community coronavirus case

Luna Rossa will race against Team New Zealand in the America's Cup, after defeating Team UK 7-1 in the Prada Cup final.

The opening weekend of the America’s Cup heads a list of major events across the country that are cancelled or postponed in response to the Covid-19 alert level changes.

Auckland entered level 3 at 6am on Sunday, while the rest of the country moved to level 2, following the discovery of two new cases in the community.

The start of the America’s Cup regatta has been delayed four days until at least March 10.

Todd Niall/Stuff Spectators in the America’s Cup village during racing under the recent Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions

The clash between defender Team New Zealand and Italy’s Luna Rossa should have started on March 6.

America’s Cup Event Limited said it wanted to give certainty, while it continued to work with the authorities.

Racing was able to continue in the finals of the Prada Cup for challengers under alert level 2, with the cup village attractions closed and crowds kept dispersed, but there was no discretion under level 3.

“ACE will apply for an exemption to race under Level 3 restrictions so as to keep as many options open as possible. However, racing will not occur before at least Wednesday 10th March,” chair Tina Symmans said.

The first major event to fall was one of the city’s biggest public participation events – the annual Round the Bays run, which draws tens of thousands to the waterfront.

“We know how much all our participants were looking forward to event day, but we respect the need to keep everyone safe and contain the spread of Covid-19,” the organisers said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Round the Bays run in Auckland will be the first major event to be cancelled on Sunday February 28.

The Auckland Lantern Festival, already delayed by a week due to the recent alert level 2 phase, was due to start on Thursday, but was cancelled, as it was in 2020 while the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded.

“The Auckland Lantern Festival is one of the biggest celebrations of our Chinese communities and it’s a real shame that it can’t go ahead this year,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said.

“However, given the uncertain situation with new and more transmissible variants of Covid-19 being detected in the community, a precautionary approach is warranted. I look forward to being able to celebrate the Lantern Festival when it returns next year.”

A speedway meeting scheduled for Sunday night at Western Springs would not go ahead. It would have included the national Midget championship finals.

A cricket double-header at Eden Park next Friday would not be able to go ahead, where Australia was due to meet the Black Caps in the fourth game in their T20 series.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Australian and the Black Caps pictured here in Dunedin on Thursday will not play their Eden Park T20 on Friday.

The remaining events in Auckland's Pride Festival were off for the meantime.

“Updates on the status of events that were planned to take place between Sunday 28 February and Sunday 7 March will be updated in due course,” organisers said in a statement.

The China Pride Festival, which was originally moved to March 5 to 7, would not be able to go ahead while Auckland was in alert level 3 due to the number of people expected to attend.

The Iman Ball was also moved to March 5 due to alert level changes but will not be able to go ahead on the planned date.

The upcoming SOL3 MIO shows in New Plymouth, Wanganui, Wellington, Palmerston North and Hamilton would be postponed until a later date.

“The SOL3 MIO team are very grateful that they were able to perform four shows this week to their South Island fans, and are determined to deliver the remainder of the tour when it is safe to do so,” organisers said.

Hamilton

Crowded House said their upcoming Hamilton and Napier concerts would be rescheduled later in March. Promoters advised people to hang on to tickets, and those unable to attend new dates would be offered a refund.

Wellington

The last day of the three-day Wings over Wairarapa air show was cancelled on Sunday.

“We were very disappointed to make this call but the health and safety of all our team, volunteers, ticket holders, pilots and exhibitors is paramount, and we need to follow Government and Ministry of Health guidelines,” Wings Over Wairarapa airshow chairman Bob Francis said.

“However what a magnificent two days of the air festival we had.”

Ticket holders would be contacted about refunds.

Wellington’s Newtown Festival has been cancelled as a result of alert level 2 restrictions.

The festival, which was due to be held on Sunday, March 7, announced its decision on Twitter, saying the decision not to hold the festival was difficult, but the best option for all involved.

“We’ll be getting in touch with our stallholders and performers today to confirm that this Sunday is off and discuss options.”

”From the bottom of our hearts, we’re really sorry for everyone who has been working so hard towards this and those looking forward to Sunday. We’re really gutted too.”

Golden Shears

The 61st Golden Shears, which were scheduled to be held in Masterton this week, have been cancelled. The decision was made at an emergency executive meeting on Sunday morning.

Entry fees and tickets would be refunded.

The Golden Shears, with more than 300 competitors entered, were to have been held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Masterton War Memorial Stadium, where the Golden Shears had been held every year since 1961.

South Island events

Up to 10,000 young participants and their supporters were expected at the Christchurch Weetbix Tryathalon event on Sunday, which was cancelled after the Government’s announced change to alert levels on Saturday night.

The Christchurch event was among several events in the city to be cancelled due to level 2 restrictions.

Ōtautahi Christchurch, a concert to mark the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake featuring Bic Runga and Hayley Westenra, had been cancelled and was instead livestreamed from 2pm.

“Please don’t come to the Botanic Gardens for it – the area where the concert was going to be will be cordoned off, and we won’t be allowing people in,’’ Christchurch City Council’s Covid-19 incident management team leader Mary Richardson said on Sunday morning.

The Christchurch Motorway Half Marathon and the Cycling New Zealand Mountain Bike Championships both went ahead, but under level 2 restrictions.

Murray Wilson/Stuff A previous Weetbix KidsTRYathlon at Only Park, left, Julia Hutchinson 8 and Ella James ,8, from Turitea School. Of 18 planned Tryathalons around the country five had been cancelled due to Covid-19 alert level changes.

TRYathalon organisers were disappointed but happy to comply with the Government’s level change announcement on Saturday night, spokeswoman Jane Grayson said.

Within 45 minutes of the Government’s announcement, a cancellation text was sent to 3200 young participants.

Of the 18 TRYathalons planned around the country this year, five were cancelled due to Covid-19 alert level changes.

Grayson said participants would be sent an email with details about how to receive a refund, and there would be an option for a DIY TRYathalon they could do on their own.

Organisers of Christchurch's Armageddon Expo next weekend said the event would not be able to go ahead due to the level changes.

They hoped to reschedule the event, but said it would not happen in March or April. Refunds would be arranged for ticket holders, or they could be used for the rescheduled event.

Christchurch Holi-Festival of Colours would not go ahead at all this year.

Organisers said people would still be able to purchase colours from Maia Foods at 320 Cashel St, so they could celebrate with close friends and family instead.

“Next year's Holi will be bigger, brighter and more colourful,” they said.