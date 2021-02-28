Questions asked after Wellington City Council pushes on with market

Senior Wellington council bosses face questions from the Prime Minister, the Mayor and a councillor after pushing on with a Sunday market which had crowd numbers well in excess of the Government-limited 100.

The decision to run the market on Sunday has been slammed by councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who has the public health portfolio. It was “very concerning” it went ahead in breach of level 2 restrictions. She had asked for an explanation from council chief executive Barbara McKerrow.

“The council needs to be a role model in the community and strictly comply with the alert levels. This decision is not consistent with that,” Fitzsimons said.

“Families, schools and event organisers are making upsetting, hard decisions to comply with alert levels because they know we are all in this together. The council is no different. “

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: What we know so far about alert level 1, and when we might move there

* Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern outlines lockdown exit strategy, as Auckland remains at level 3

* PM Jacinda Ardern will give details on Alert Level 1 today



Mayor Andy Foster said the government rules were clear – there should not be crowds of 100 or more and he would be asking senior managers to explain after they allowed it to go ahead.

“It doesn’t look right,” he said.

Council spokesman Richard MacLean originally confirmed to Stuff that the market breached level 2 rules but then called back to say it didn’t because it was essentially no different to the rest of the busy waterfront, where businesses operated at level 2. It was not a breach of council protocols, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Customers and walkers among the food stalls operating at the Wellington Harbourside market on Sunday morning. Covid-19 restricts events to 100 people.

Ardern on Saturday night moved Auckland to alert level 3 after a case of community transmission in which a 21-year-old man visited various locations around the city before testing positive.

At 6am on Sunday the rest of New Zealand moved into alert level 2 meaning gatherings of 100 or more people are banned.

She on Sunday said the council had previously been in alert level 2 and should have known what to do.

“I would expect them to have the same protocols and rules they have in the past,” she said.

“Maybe it is something to check ... [that] the council has protocols in place.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington City Council says its market did not breach rules.

MacLean said senior council managers made the call to run the market despite the level 2 limits. Health officials were not consulted before council made the call, he said.

Fruit and vegetable sellers were told late on Saturday they could not attend, but food trucks were allowed to operate.

Food trucks were spaced out and council staff were on hand telling people to socially-distance but, with large numbers on the waterfront, it was not possible to keep numbers to 100 or fewer, MacLean said.

In March, when New Zealand was also at alert level 2, the council also opened the market up saying it was akin to a supermarket because many people got their groceries there. But it was shut down from the following week.

MacLean said on Sunday that decisions would need to be made about future market days.