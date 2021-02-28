Covid-19: Auckland back in lockdown as New Zealand marks one year of coronavirus

Exactly one year ago, the first case of Covid-19 in New Zealand was reported in a returnee from Iran.

Now, Auckland has been put back into alert level 3 lockdown and the rest of the country pushed into alert level 2.

This latest lockdown comes after a 21-year-old tested positive for the virus.

About 30 cars were lined up at the St Lukes Covid-19 testing centre following Auckland's move to Covid-19 alert level 3.

Case M, as he is being referred to, has been genomically linked to the existing cluster first announced on Valentine’s Day and has the UK variant of the virus.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said looking back to February 28, 2020, she distinctly remembers warning people that this was something that could last, potentially, for years.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said what happens globally in terms of Covid-19 affects New Zealand.

“But I was thinking more globally than locally,” Wiles said.

“But the important point is whatever is happening globally impacts on us.”

Wiles said she was “proud and grateful” of New Zealand’s response to the virus and although the country was marking the anniversary by moving up alert levels, it was because it was needed.

What continued to astonish her was how other countries, such as the United States and United Kingdom, had not done what needed to be done to control the virus, and it had put everyone else at risk.

Wiles said Covid-19 was something New Zealand – and the rest of the world – was going to have to accept would be around for some time to come.

But what New Zealand would look like on February 28, 2022 was unknown.

“It sort of depends on decisions that are made over the next few months around balancing both global roll-out of the vaccine with getting cases down so that new variants don’t emerge that make those vaccines useless.

“It’s very much dependent on what happens in other places as well as what New Zealand does in terms of showing leadership around a people’s vaccine, that kind of thing.”

Wiles said it was clear the Government was trying to deal with each outbreak in the least disruptive way.

“We are going to end up playing a game of whack-a-mole because it’s inevitable that occasionally the virus will get through our defences and that then teaches us something new we need to bolster.

“But the latest outbreak has shown that we have got to be so mindful of these new variants that we don’t end up lurching up and down the alert levels when maybe a longer, more restrictive, period in lockdown would be better.”

Epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker expects New Zealand to be in a better position on February 28, 2022.

Thinking back to one year ago, epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker also said he saw Covid-19 still being an issue today.

But looking ahead, Baker said he believed New Zealand would be in a much better place in a year’s time.

Baker said New Zealand’s border security and managing of outbreaks would be much better.

He also thought by this time, the majority of people who wanted to be would be vaccinated.

It would be “very hard” for the virus to circulate, and he believed it would be mostly eliminated from New Zealand.