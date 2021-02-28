Covid-19: Delays at Auckland Airport as people leave city on first day of lockdown

The queue of travellers stretches out the door at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal as people leave the region on the first day of alert level 3.

There are lengthy delays at Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal as people leave the city on the first day of lockdown.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Ministry of Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced two new community cases of Covid-19 in south Auckland.

It meant from 6am on Sunday, Auckland was put into alert level 3 lockdown while the rest of the country was placed into alert level 2.

At alert level 3, travelling between regions is restricted.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Three-hour wait at Auckland-Waikato border under alert level 3 lockdown

* Covid-19: Big schedule of major events cancelled due to community coronavirus case

* Live: New community Covid-19 cases, but 'highly likely' more coming - Jacinda Ardern

* Covid-19 seven-day lockdown: What travellers need to know



Aucklanders are asked to stay home but people who live in other parts of the country are able to fly home, or fly for essential purposes.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The airport was expected to continue being busy as the day went on.

On Sunday, long lines outside the domestic terminal could be seen, with one worker saying it had been busy since about 9am and was only expected to get worse as the afternoon continued.

Auckland Airport said access to the terminal would only be open to travelling passengers.

People were asked to give themselves more time before their flight as the process – from check-in to boarding – was taking longer than usual.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Hundreds of travellers are waiting outside Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal to leave the city.

“Terminal entry has been restricted to allow for separate entry and exit doors,” Auckland Airport said in a statement.

“Only passengers can come into the terminal. Be prepared to have your travel itinerary checked at the door, and you may be asked about your reason for travel.

“If you’re unable to catch your flight without assistance, one support person will be able to enter the terminal building with you.”

The airport said it had a lot of reminders in the building about maintaining physical distancing and passengers needed to play their part in reducing the risk of Covid-19.

“You’ll need to wear a mask on your flight and public transport to and from the airport, and we’re asking people to wear masks when they are inside the terminal.

“Please use the hand sanitiser stations around the terminal, the disposable wipe stations you will find at trolley stands, and bins for the disposal of face masks are available throughout the terminal.”

The airport did not respond to questions about how many people had come through the terminal.