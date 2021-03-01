Covid-19: 'Bleak' week in Wellington as city moves to alert level 2

Wellington’s Fringe Festival, which opened last week, has been forced to moce to alert level 2 restrictions. But forward planning means the show will go on.

Wellington was due to have a week of music, theatre, sport and sheep shearing, but instead the next seven days are looking bleak as the city has moved to alert level 2.

Several major Wellington events have been cancelled, or forced to adapt, as a result of the new restrictions, implemented following a new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland.

Cancelled events include this Sunday’s Newtown Festival, which in 2020 was one of the last mass gatherings to be held in Wellington before the country went into lockdown.

Festival director Martin Hanley said it had been a heartbreaking decision, especially as if the Government stuck to its 7-day plan, the alert level would have lifted an hour before the event was due to start.

But running the festival while there was a risk to people’s health was against their ethos.

It would have been expensive to cancel later in the week, for example, after food vendors had bought ingredients to cater for hundreds of visitors.

He was hopeful it would be a postponement, rather than a cancellation, with April 11 tentatively set down as a possible alternative, although that was yet to be confirmed.

“We’ve got everything crossed for that one.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff In 2020, the Newtown Festival was one of the last events to be held before lockdown, but this year the annual event has been cancelled. (File photo)

The largest open access arts festival in New Zealand, the Wellington Fringe Festival, has been forced to adapt as a result of the alert level changes, something it had experience with from last year.

Chief Executive of the Creative Capital Arts Trust, Drew James, said Fringe had been planning for the possibility of running the festival, which opened last Friday, at alert level 2.

“The Fringe had the experience last year, in its last week, of having to deal with this as well.”

Organisers had been working closely with venues and artists, and the arts community was resilient.

“What we’ve really found is the shows and the artists have gone into this knowing that this is a possibility, and we just hope this is only going to be for seven days.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Wellington Dragon Boating Festival is still going ahead, with restriction in place.

He hoped the financial impact would be limited, saying it was a bespoke process trying to ensure audiences have the opportunity to see the shows, and that as many people could attend each show as possible.

“There’s the option, if people have to cancel their ticket, of either getting a refund or donating that to the artists.”

On the Wellington Dragon Boating website, it said its festival was set to continue, with some restrictions. Only five boats would be allowed on the water during training, with a maximum 100 paddlers per training session. Masks would be encouraged.

There will be extra cricket played in the capital, but no crowds to watch it.

New Zealand Cricket has moved its T20 international doubleheaders from Auckland to Wellington where they will be played on Friday without crowds. The doubleheaders planned for the Basin Reserve on Wednesday will also go ahead without crowds.

Over the hill, the third day of Wings over Wairarapa was cancelled on Sunday. Airshow chairman Bob Francis said the team was gutted, but health and safety came first.

In a double blow for the area, the 61st annual sheep shearing event, the Golden Shears, was also cancelled.

Hospitality New Zealand president for Wellington Paul Retimanu said businesses had been here before, and they knew what had to be done.

The cancellation of events like the Newtown Festival and Wings over Wairarapa was disappointing, and the influx of people from out of town looking for brunch or drinks would be sorely missed.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Wings Over Wairarapa was forced to cancel its third day. Airshow chairman Bob Francis said his team was gutted by the decision.

To make matters worse, locals would be staying in over the weekend rather than hitting the streets, and many CBD workers would be working from home during the week.

Bars would be limited to 100 people, and businesses catering for conferences would be looking to push out to March or April.

“It makes the weekends look a little quieter and bleaker.”

“But we've been here before, we have to once again look at what's in front of us.

“We’re a lot better off than Auckland.”