Covid-19: Food banks brace for 'flood' of demand in Auckland's fourth lockdown

Dave ‘Buttabean’ Letele says people’s need for support services escalates every time Covid-19 returns to the community.

Food banks in Auckland are already experiencing a surge in demand on the second day of the city’s level 3 Covid-19 lockdown.

Tony Kake, chief executive of south Auckland's Papakura Marae, said it was expecting a “flood of people” at the its food bank.

“We've already been quite busy,” he said.

But they’re prepared for it: “It’s our fourth practice at it – we’re beyond practice now.”

During the latest three-day lockdown, demand for parcels doubled. They went from handing out 30 food parcels a day to 60, but he said it was “nothing” compared to the first lockdown.

Now people were used to lockdowns, there was less of a sense of panic, he said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Food banks are preparing for a high level of need in the seven-day lockdown.

Two hundred people applied for food parcels in the space of an hour on Monday morning after a post went up on the Buttabean Motivation food bank page.

Dave Letele, who runs the Manukau food bank, said the snap lockdown had put a lot of pressure on families who often relied on free school meals to feed their children.

Many families would only have enough food in the pantry for one meal a day, he said, but with everyone at home all the time that was quickly used up.

“Feeding everyone in a household for seven days is just impossible [for some people],” he said.

Parents would come to the food bank in a state of “hopelessness”, he said. Each new lockdown was another knock back.

“They feel bad they can’t feed their kids. It’s just heartbreaking to see.”

He urged people who could afford to, to give to their local food bank, saying services always worked on limited resources. “We’re stretched.”

He expected to give parcels out to 500 families this week, each with enough food to last seven days. In a normal week, they would do about 200 parcels.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The latest lockdown has caused a feeling of hopelessness in parents who can't afford to feed their children.

Auckland City Missioner Chris Farrelly said standard demand for food parcels was now double what it was before Covid, but he expected that to rise even further this week.

It normally took a few days before the need became apparent, he said. That was when people had “genuinely started to run out of food”.

But he said Covid had also opened doors for the Mission, with wholesalers, distributors and growers stepping up to donate food in bulk.

At Manurewa Marae’s food bank, demand is back at the levels seen in the first lockdowns, chief executive Tarsh Kemp said.

They were just replenishing their stocks after Christmas when Auckland was plunged into a 72-hour lockdown. It was “full-on” even though the lockdown was short, Kemp said.

The increased need was the “new normal” now, she said: “It's business as usual.”