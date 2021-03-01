Questions raised over whether people are being told they must self-isolate following Covid-19 tests

The test card of someone who works in healthcare being told they did not have to self-isolate while awaiting results.

Questions have been raised around what people, who are tested for Covid-19, are being told about self-isolating while waiting for their results.

On Monday morning, Environment Canterbury Councillor Megan Hands shared an image of a Covid-19 test card from January on social media platform Twitter. Hands also raised questions about what people were being told about staying at home.

“Are we absolutely sure that those getting a test are being told to stay home until they get results? (I hope the recent case was considered to meet the higher risk criteria) this is from someone I know back in January when the Northland case issue was live,” Hands wrote.

This comes after Case M, announced on Saturday evening, visited multiple locations while infectious in Auckland.

The 21-year-old man went to the gym after having his Covid-19 test. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ revealed that Case M had become infected after a member in their household visited the second home in the cluster (Cases D to H).

The test card Hands posted, belonging to a healthcare worker, said they were not considered to meet “higher risk criteria”.

“There is no need for you to self-isolate while awaiting test results as you most likely have another illness,” the test card said.

At Monday afternoon’s post-Cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield​ were asked about self-isolating following a Covid-19 test.

Bloomfield said while they could not second guess what Case M was told by healthcare workers after being tested, the advice was really clear and had been for some time.

While self-isolating after a test had not always been the case, Bloomfield said if people were getting tests now, they should isolate at home while they wait to receive their results.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff A nurse tests for coronavirus. (File photo)

Ardern said they “drum in” the messaging around the dangers of Covid-19.

This came before an Auckland woman, known as Case L claimed she was unfairly singled out by the prime minister for not self-isolating, which she said was the opposite of the official advice she was given.

However, confusion remains with test takers.

A woman who asked not to be named, had a Covid-19 test on Sunday afternoon after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Before she had her Covid-19 test, the woman said she was given a sheet of information about whether she would need to self-isolate while she waited for her results. Health officials are expected to tick a box indicating what the person should do.

However, there was no box ticked for her.

“I was just told to stay at home, but I was a bit confused because did that mean I needed to self-isolate from my family or could I be around them, they didn’t really specify the options,” she said.

“I am a person who likes to keep up to date with the news, so I was staying at home and mainly staying in my room before my test but there are people out there who aren’t quite as aware, so it could be more confusing for them.”

She thought health officials needed to provide more clarity to people taking tests, so everyone knew what they needed to do when it came to self-isolating.

On its website, the Ministry of Health said everyone should stay at home if they are sick and follow their health practitioner's advice about what to do while waiting for results.

People would be told to self-isolate if they were in an area with an alert level over 2 and/or if they met a “Higher index of suspicion (HIS) criteria.”

Since 6am Sunday, Auckland has been in level 3 lockdown. At the same time, the rest of the country moved into alert level 2. The restrictions will be in place for seven days.