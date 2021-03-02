Covid-19: No new community cases, four in managed isolation

The Prime Minister says it’s up to police to decide, even when there’s a “clear breach” of rules.

There are no new community cases of Covid-19, with four new cases in managed isolation on Tuesday.

But Ministry of Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield has warned “we’re not out of the woods”.

Based on the exposure events around Auckland, cases would be expected to emerge from Tuesday onward.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The latest Covid-19 update was provided by Ministry of Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Tuesday (file photo).

Auckland remains in alert level 3 and the rest of the country in alert level 2 after a 21-year-old who tested positive for the virus visited a number of well-populated placed while infectious.

On Monday, officials revealed the 21-year-old and his mother became infected after the mother went for a walk with a woman from another household – connected with the February cluster – during the last level 3 lockdown.

All of the cases found in managed isolation came from day zero tests upon arrival.

Bloomfield reiterated that travel in and out of Auckland remained prohibited – except for some exemptions like work commitments.

He said Aucklanders are asked to stay at home and stop the spread of Covid-19.

Bloomfield said 1637 people have had travel out of the city permitted so far.

Some exemptions were being allowed for tangihanga or funerals – but none had been allowed for weddings.

Support continues to be provided to isolating families who need it. This includes welfare checks to make sure people have all they need.

More than 4000 calls were taken by Healthline on Monday - with an average wait time of 26 minutes.

Despite some concerns around consistency of information being given out, Bloomfield said he believes what was told to the Papatoetoe High School community was consistent.

"It was very clear what the message was to the school community and what the expectation was," he said.

He said this was a school of more than 1400 students and staff and cooperation had been “remarkable”.

He said information was available in a range of languages.

A small number of people in the school community had yet to be tested - with Bloomfield saying he understood they had been unwilling to be tested.

A “management plan” with these people was being worked through despite it being about 20 days after the initial possible exposure date,

Bloomfield said this variant of the virus – first discovered in the United Kingdom – was providing unpredictable.

He said there was high rates of transmission within families with mot members becoming infected.

However, outside the home, the rate of transmission was unpredictable.

He denied he would need to justify the move up alert levels if no new cases were discovered – as he was confident at the time of the decision that the lockdown in Auckland was necessary.