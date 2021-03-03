Covid-19: No new community cases overnight - Hipkins

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins says there have been no new community cases overnight (File photo).

There have been no new community coronavirus cases overnight on Wednesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB there had been no more community cases – with today set to be an important day for test results as the picture from the Auckland cluster, and any potential spread, unravels further.

“Potentially that’s good news,” Hipkins said.

However, he also warned it was early in the day and things could change.

“It’s potentially an encouraging sign, but with all things, this can change quickly.”

On alert level 3, Hipkins said authorities were being careful, but were working “at speed” to get to a decision “as fast as we can” on moving down alert levels.

“Ultimately we want to get out of lockdown as early as we can, but we want to avoid going back.”

Until a decision was reached, people needed to continue to follow the rules, he later told The AM Show.

“At this point we still need people to follow the rules, we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday the country would know from then onwards whether the Auckland February cluster has grown.

He announced there were no new community cases for the third consecutive day under alert level 3, which was “reassuring”.

However, based on last week’s exposure events around Auckland, authorities expected to see any new Covid-19 cases emerge from Tuesday onwards, Bloomfield said.

“Clearly we are early on in this journey, and not yet out of the woods,” he said.

There have been 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19 linked to the Auckland February cluster to date, across four South Auckland families.