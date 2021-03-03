Covid-19: Power outages for Auckland suburbs despite residents being in lockdown

A number of Auckland suburbs are expected to deal with power outages during Covd-19 alert level 3 as Vector continues with planned works.

On Tuesday, Mt Wellington residents found out a transformer replacement was scheduled to take place on Thursday – cutting their power for eight hours from 8am.

Resident Kylie Matthews said it was “disappointing” and “annoying” that Vector planned to continue with the work through lockdown. She said she contacted the company asking why it was necessary.

Matthews said losing power for an entire day “was a bit conflicting” as it wasn’t going to encourage people to stick to alert level 3 rules and stay home.

READ MORE:

* Auckland electricity lines company Vector faces charges over excessive power outages

* 1200 still shiver as Auckland power cuts drag on

* Auckland residents still waiting for power lines to go underground after two decades



Since Stuff contacted Vector about the power outage, it has been postponed and Mt Wellington residents will no longer lose power on Thursday.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Power outages are planned for a number of Auckland suburbs this week (file photo).

However, as of Wednesday morning, there are still a number of planned outages scheduled for the rest of the week.

These include in Mt Eden, Point Wells, Warkworth, Silverdale, Waiheke Island, Dairy Flat, Makarau, Avondale, St Heliers, Whenuapai, Devonport, Takanini, Onehunga and Massey.

Work planned by Vector includes transformer replacements, underground and overhead cable maintenance, pole replacements and well as just general maintenance.

On its website, Vector said in level 3, work that required power to be turned off would be cancelled or deferred where possible.

“Work will continue where there is an urgent safety or reliability issue,” a pop-up notice said.

“We are very aware that many families continue to work and learn from home and the impact on customers continues to be a critical consideration as we review upcoming projects that require planned outages.”

Vector has been contacted for further comment.