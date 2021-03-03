Covid-19: Cook Islands out of lockdown after virus threat ruled 'low'

Relatives embrace as the first flight touches down in Auckland after a one-way travel bubble opens in January.

Rarotonga has come out of lockdown, although three recent returnees from Auckland are in self-isolation, after the Cook Islands Government ruled the threat of Covid-19 on the island is low.

The capital city was forced into lockdown on the weekend in response to New Zealand’s announcement of a new community case, a 21-year-old man with the virus who had visited multiple places while infectious.

The Cook Islands is one of only 14 countries in the world, and nine in the Pacific, to remain virus-free.

The government ordered all bars and restaurants on the island to close on Saturday (Cook Islands time), cancelled all sports events and large gatherings, asked people to stay indoors, and ordered people to socially distance and refrain from singing in churches.

All Auckland flights this week were cancelled and recent returnees were tracked down and tested.

Air New Zealand Air New Zealand Flight NZ941 departed at 7.43am local time from the Cook Islands and landed in Auckland at 11.06am.

Secretary of health Bob Williams said three passengers from last Wednesday’s flight were now self-isolating because they visited one of the locations of interests in Auckland – but not at the same time a positive case was there.

“While the risk is very low [and] they have not been identified as casual contacts, in line with the precautionary approach Te Marae Ora has committed to taking, these three will complete a 14-day period of self-isolation and will be tested again during this time,” Williams said.

All other passengers from the three Auckland flights tested negative and are not required to self-isolate.

Williams said all incoming passengers were required to test negative three days before leaving New Zealand, so stringent measures were in place to protect the Pacific nation.

“The risk analysis for these people has been deemed low and they too can now re-enter the community.”

On Monday (Cook Islands time), schools reopened, and businesses and sporting events resumed as usual the next day.

Williams said he appreciated the way most people responded to the island’s first lockdown and how some sports were introducing public health measures into their “new” routine.

“What we all say and do makes a difference. We have kept Covid-19 at bay together by staying vigilant and working together, and we need to continue doing this.

“We all have a part to play in making sure we do the right thing; honesty and honest people play a major role in this.”