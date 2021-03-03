Covid-19: No new cases in community despite 16,000 tests processed on Tuesday

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said more than 9000 border workers had now received their first vaccine.

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community, despite 16,000 tests being processed on Tuesday.

The latest update was announced by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Ministry of Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield in a press conference on Wednesday.

Auckland remains in alert level 3 and the rest of the country at alert level 2 after Covid-19 re-emerged in the community.

Any cases that could have come from a 21-year-old with the virus being in well-populated areas were expected to start emerging from Tuesday.

Despite no new cases in the community on Wednesday, Hipkins said the country was still in a "critical period".

Work was still underway and some test results of critical people are yet to come back.

Hipkins said that meant New Zealand was not yet in a position to “breathe a sigh of relief”.

“We are not quite there yet.”

Despite this, Bloomfield said multiple days of zero cases did give him increased confidence. He thanked everyone coming forward to get tested helped get a picture of any possible transmission occurring.

Bloomfield said two new cases had been identified in Auckland managed isolation facilities.

One is deemed a historical case and not infectious. The other is a traveller from India and has now been moved to Jet Park quarantine hotel.

Bloomfield thanked all those connected to the current Auckland cluster for their cooperation in self-isolating and being tested.

He reiterated points he has made in the past regarding self-isolation.

He said people throughout the country who were feeling symptomatic needed to self-isolate until they got their test back.

Those connected to the Auckland cluster needed to follow advice by Auckland Regional Public Health Service and isolate at least until they got their test back.

He said border workers who were tested on a scheduled basis and were asymptomatic at time of testing did not need to isolate.

Bloomfield said Healthline remained busy and took 3761 calls on Tuesday. The peak time was from 7am-8am and the average wait time was 12 minutes.

So far, more than 9000 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine which accounts for more than half of the frontline border workforce.

Hipkins could not say at this stage how many people had refused the vaccine.

Household contacts of the border workers are the next group to be vaccinated.