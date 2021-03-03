Covid-19: More than 800 motorists sent away from checkpoints around Auckland

Motorists travelling north to Auckland faced lengthy delays to reach the Covid-19 checkpoint on the Waikato Expressway after the city was placed into level 3 restrictions.

More than 50,000 vehicles have been stopped at Auckland's border checkpoints since the city went back into lockdown because of the latest community outbreak.

More than 800 of the motorists stopped were turned away, with the majority of those being at the region’s southern border.

The checkpoints were put in place from 6am on Sunday after Auckland moved to alert level 3, and the rest of the country was placed in alert level 2.

It came after a new community case of Covid-19 was announced in south Auckland – a 21-year-old who had visited a number of places, including a gym and the Manukau Institute of Technology campus – while infectious.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Manukau Institute of Technology asks for 'kindness' towards student

* Covid-19: 23,000 vehicles processed at Auckland-Waikato border in 18 hours

* Covid-19: One arrest, 1,494 cars turned away from Auckland police road blocks



Tāmaki Makaurau road policing manager Inspector John Thornley said on Wednesday the police were pleased with the motorist's co-operation and compliance across the 10 checkpoints set up across Auckland.

“Our latest figures show 54,633 vehicles have been stopped at border checkpoints between 6am on Sunday 28 February and 3.30pm on Tuesday 2 March,” Thornley said.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times The checkpoints have processed 54,633 vehicles since 6am on Sunday.

During that time, 822 vehicles have been turned away, 240 at the northern checkpoints and 582 at the southern ones.

There are now minimal delays getting in to Auckland, Thornley said, after numerous people spent hours stuck in queues trying to get back in to the city on Sunday morning.

“We would like to remind the public that they must have the correct documentation, or an approved exemption, if intending to travel through these checkpoints," Thornley said.

Police continue to follow up reports of breaches of the level 3 restrictions in Auckland and level 2 restrictions in the rest of the country.

Aucklanders will also continue to see patrols across the region as part of the ongoing police response, Thornley said.

Information about possible breaches of Alert Level restrictions can be reported online through https://105.police.govt.nz