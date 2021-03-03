Covid-19: New Zealand beating Australia's vaccination rates with 9000 doses given

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said more than 9000 border workers had now received their first vaccine.

New Zealand is marginally beating Australia at vaccinating, with more than 9000 doses given since the rollout began almost three weeks ago.

Current numbers from Australia show it has administered 45,754 doses, working out to about 0.178 doses per 100 people.

New Zealand has administered 9441 doses for a smaller population – about 0.184 doses per 100 people.

More than half of New Zealand’s 12,000 border workers have now received their first vaccination, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at Wednesday’s 1pm press conference.

The news comes as the country clocks another day with no community cases. However, on Tuesday Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield warned that we are “not yet out of the woods” and new cases could still crop up.

Port Nelson marine pilots Dean Hardman, left, and Shaun Chase were some of the first in the region to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

During the Covid-19 update on Wednesday afternoon, Hipkins was reluctant to claim a victory on vaccines and warned “supply is going to continue to be a challenge”.

“It is very early days, it is not a competition. Ultimately, I think New Zealand and Australia want to vaccinate as many people as quickly as we can.”

The next stage of the immunisation campaign will begin next week, with family members and household contacts of border workers and managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) staff next in line for the jab.

In areas like Nelson and Marlborough, the smaller workforce meant household contacts were vaccinated at the same time as workers, Hipkins said.

About 57,000 frontline health and emergency staff will be vaccinated next.

The vaccine rollout brought “light at the end of the tunnel”, Hipkins said, but he warned that the tunnel was a long one.

Progress was being made but we still needed to “do the hard yards” over the next year, he said.

The third batch of the Pfizer vaccine has touched down in Auckland, bringing the total number of doses available in the country to 200,000.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first approved for use in New Zealand but there are also pre-purchase agreements in place for three other Covid-19 vaccines: Janssen, the Oxford University/AstraZeneca, and Novavax.

The Pfizer vaccine is given in two doses three weeks apart. New Zealand has secured 1.5 million doses of the vaccine – enough for 750,000 New Zealanders.

The Ministry of Health is recruiting 2000 to 3000 extra vaccinators to be trained to deliver Covid-19 vaccines in the second half of the year.

So far, the rollout is ahead of schedule but the general population is not expected to the get the jab before the second half of the year.

Pressure has been mounting on the Government to prioritise South Auckland for vaccines, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying on Sunday it made “absolute sense” for the rollout to start there.