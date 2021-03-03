Covid-19: Country can't 'breathe easy' until all community contacts receive second test results

While reporting no new Covid-19 cases in the community for two consecutive days is promising, the country can’t “breathe easy” until all test results from all close and casual contacts are back.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told RNZ’s Checkpoint they are still following up with around 150 close and casual contacts linked to the five locations of interest. No more results have come back since the 1pm briefing.

The Ministry of Health had identified 21 close contacts at the Manukau Institute of Technology, 163 casual plus contacts at City Fitness Hunters Plaza, 12 close plus contacts at KFC Botany Downs, 31 close contacts at Papatoetoe High School, and 33 close plus contacts at Kmart Botany.

Of the City Fitness casual plus contacts, there were around 40 still to be tested, Hipkins said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: The evolution of the Auckland February cluster

* A confident Government, a spreading virus, and Covid-19 tests outstanding: Here's how Auckland reached lockdown, again

* Covid-19: All the locations of interest linked to Auckland's new community case



“Their first test will be a good indicator of whether there’s been spread, but we won't be able to breathe easy until they've had their second test.”

Some of these contacts will be self-isolating for 14 days and will receive a second test on day 12, which is similar to the procedure in place in managed isolation and quarantine.

Across all the locations of interest, public health units are following up with around 150 contacts to ensure they are being tested. Hipkins told Checkpoint the unpredictability of this virus is why they're doing everything they can to minimise the risk of it being in the community.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Public heath units are following up around 150 close and casual contacts to ensure they are getting tested. (File photo)

“[This] is why we have our level 3 in Auckland at the moment, why we've been doing this extensive exercise in testing for these at risk places where there's been potential exposure to the virus, and why we're being very diligent about chasing down the people who haven't been tested.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Hipkins said we are still in a “critical period”.

A total of 16,019 tests were processed on Tuesday, taking the seven-day rolling average to 8949 tests.