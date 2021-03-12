Covid-19: Bloomfield's pipe band moment when coronavirus reality sank in

The 2020 NZ Pipe Band Championships was one of the last gatherings before the country was put into lockdown.

Brendan Copeland admits to a moment of thinking ‘Ashley who?’ in March 2020.

Copeland had been summoned to the secretary's tent midway through the 2020 New Zealand Pipe Band Championships in Invercargill.

He was the key organiser and a guy by the name of Ashley Bloomfield wanted to chat.

“I thought he must have been tied up with one of the teams,” Copeland recalls 12 months on.

In fact, Bloomfield was in Invercargill watching his son compete at the pipe band championships, held on the Friday and Saturday.

Copeland recalls extending his hand for a handshake, only for Bloomfield to say he would prefer not to.

It was day two of the championships, the enormity of the Covid-19 situation, at that moment, had started to sink in for Bloomfield.

Ross Giblin Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield was in Invercargill 12 months ago when the seriousness of Covid-19 situation became reality.

Bloomfield introduced himself as the Director-General of Health. He told Copeland the pipe band championship organising team was doing a good job, but he asked that they spread the teams out a bit more. He also asked that handshaking be discouraged at the prize giving later that day.

The New Zealand Pipe Band Championships had attracted more than 1500 competitors to Invercargill, some come from Australia, while others from as far as the United States where Covid-19 had already started to spread quickly.

Copeland now knows the event had all the ingredients to be a Covid-19 super spreader.

John Hawkins/Stuff City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band president Brendan Copeland was a key organiser for the national pipe band championships in Invercargill last year which was regarded as one of the last mass gatherings before Covid-19 restrictions kicked in.

Bloomfield had made the decision late to head south and ended up bunking down at backpackers accommodation.

He said it was at that Invercargill backpackers where he flicked through a report which spelled out just what was unfolding.

“I read quite a seminal paper on what was happening with the virus around the world,” Bloomfield told Stuff.

“I can remember pacing around the room feeling quite agitated. I just had this sense that we needed to act quickly.”

The very next day the Government announced that anyone coming into the country would need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Waimatuku Southern Scenic Highland Pipe band competes at the 2020 Royal New Zealand Pipe Bandsâ Association National Championships in Invercargill.

To this day Copeland says he and his fellow organisers often talk about how lucky they were to avoid having the tag of New Zealand’s largest Covid cluster attached to their event.

It was that conversation with Bloomfield during the pipe band championships when Copeland become aware of just what was at play.

“He told me that [the pipe band championships] would probably be the last mass gathering in New Zealand. That was probably midway through the Saturday and I thought, ‘wow, this is quite big’,” Copeland said.

He points to the World Hereford Conference, which was held in Queenstown the week prior and turned out to be one of the biggest clusters.

“That could have been us, we did get very lucky,” Copeland said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield provides media with a Covid update at a press conference at the Beehive in Wellington.

On March 21, seven days after Bloomfield’s chat with Copeland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a new Covid-19 Alert Level system for the country.

New Zealand was put into Alert Level 2, which included reducing gatherings to fewer than 100 people.

Five days passed before New Zealand was then put into Alert Level 4, which limited New Zealanders to their homes, apart from any essential needs.

In the space of 11 days, Bloomfield had gone from nervously watching hundreds of people exhale into their bagpipes in Invercargill to advising the Government that everyone should be locked down to help “flatten the curve”.

“One year on, the main thing I feel is a sense of gratitude and pride for the way New Zealanders responded as a country to Covid-19,” Bloomfield said.

“There are so many parts of the country that were involved in the response and if it were possible, I’d thank them all individually. We have collectively done well.”

The lid has now been put on Covid-19 in New Zealand, despite the odd flare-up to remind the country of the tricky nature of the virus.

Next week New Zealand pipe band enthusiasts will converge on Napier for the 2021 national championships, which Bloomfield has confirmed he's excitedly preparing to attend.

However, don’t expect any “Ashley who?” thoughts this time if Dr Bloomfield asks for a chat, given he fast became the face of the Covid-19 fight in New Zealand.