Government establishes independent advisory group after criticism of February Covid-19 cluster response

The Government has assembled an independent advisory group to review its ongoing Covid-19 response, after criticism of its handling of the latest outbreak.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday announced the Government would establish the independent group, which would be headed by Sir Brian Roche – who last year reviewed the Government’s contact tracing and testing systems – and also include former Air NZ chief executive Rob Fyfe.

Hipkins said the reviewers would look at how contacts of the cluster were categorised, the fundamentals of the contact tracing system, and the whether health officials should have knocked on the doors of families that weren’t reached by contact tracers.

“We want them to be able to go in and have a look at the most recent outbreak experience that we've had over the last few weeks ... and say, did the system work as intended?” Hipkins said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 'Badly worded' self-isolation health order issued nine days after cluster was discovered

* Covid-19: Ministry post says KFC worker was not required to isolate, despite PM's claims

* Covid-19: The evolution of the Auckland February cluster



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in Parliament. (file photo)

The February cluster was the first outbreak in which the Government chose to end an Auckland lockdown, only to return the city to level three conditions at the discovery of two community Covid-19 cases – a lockdown which ended on Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had heavily criticised members of two Papatoetoe High School families who tested positive for Covid-19 for breaking self-isolation rules, holding them responsible for the latest lockdown of Auckland.

But despite assertions that the information sent to families was consistent and clear, questions continued to arise about when and how exactly the families were instructed to self-isolate and be tested.

Health officials also failed to reach 11 students of Papatoetoe High School, which was at the centre of the cluster, before the end of the first lockdown. One of these students had Covid-19.

The group will meet at least twice a month and will directly advise Hipkins on the possible improvements.

The other members of the group were chief advisor pacific for the Ministry of Health Dr Debbie Ryan, epidemiologist Professor Philip Hill, and public health expert Dr Dale Bramley, who has governance experience and a Māori health perspective.

Terms of reference for the group, provided by the Government, show the reviewers will routinely inspect the border arrangements, the managed isolation system, and the public health response.

“We've been using independent advice all the way through. This kind of draws it together and formalises it in a way that means that we could draw on it very quickly, whenever we need to,” Hipkins said.

National Party leader Judith Collins said epidemiologists had "at least back in August" suggested such an ongoing review of the response was needed.

"It could have been done before, but I think we should give credit where it's due, and we've finally got this and that's excellent," she said.

"We've seen we just don't expect to have these sort of failures around communication, but also some of these failures around even the border into Auckland, which was just a mess."

ACT leader David Seymour said, in a statement, the establishment of a review group was an admission the recommendations of the prior Roche report “hadn’t been done”.

“One thing is clear, whatever this refreshed group recommends won’t work if the execution of our Covid response remains monopolised by the Ministry of Health.”