Covid-19: Air crew linked to flight attendant test negative for coronavirus

Genome sequencing on a flight attendant who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday shows she has the B.1.1.317 variant. (File photo)

The test results of air crew members linked to a flight attendant who tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend have come back negative.

The Ministry of Health said all but one test from the 14 air crew members was outstanding.

It said whole-genome sequencing of the air crew member has identified the B.1.1.317 variant of the virus, which, unlike the UK and South African strains, is not currently classified as a variant of concern.

More than half of the woman's remaining contacts have returned negative tests, the ministry said.

It said all 35 contacts from the vaccination centre have also been contacted and given public health advice.

Meanwhile, the ministry said four coronavirus cases had been found in managed isolation.

One was historical and deemed not infectious. They had travelled from the United Kingdom and India.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said the flight attendant was symptom-free and public health staff were “conservatively considering” that the woman may have been infectious since her last negative test on February 28.

It earlier revealed on Sunday evening that the woman had tested positive for the virus after being swabbed during routine surveillance testing the day before.

She had returned to New Zealand from Japan on February 28, returning a negative result at the time.

The ministry was not ruling out local transmission of the virus in Auckland, but said the risk to the public was low due to the region being at alert level 3 at the time.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ The Government is being told it should look at vaccinating South Aucklanders first when the community rollout starts.

This was despite the woman visiting the Auckland Airport Countdown supermarket on March 3 between 12.07pm and 1.22pm.

People who were at the Auckland Airport Countdown on Wednesday at the time are not being asked to isolate.

The ministry said a golf course that a member of the woman’s household went to on Sunday morning was not considered a location of interest.

For nine consecutive days, no new community cases linked to the Auckland February cluster have been detected.

Auckland is on its third day at alert level 2.