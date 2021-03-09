Covid-19: Ministry of Health due to issue coronavirus update

Genome sequencing on a flight attendant who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday is due back (File photo).

The Ministry of Health is due to issue a Covid-19 update around 1pm.

Genome sequencing is due back this afternoon on the flight attendant who tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said the woman was symptom-free and public health staff were “conservatively considering” the woman may have been infectious since her last negative test on February 28.

It earlier revealed on Sunday evening the woman had tested positive for the virus after being swabbed during routine surveillance testing the day before.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 'Certain inevitability' that visitors to New Zealand will require proof of vaccine, Health Minister Chris Hipkins says

* Government establishes independent advisory group after criticism of February Covid-19 cluster response

* Covid-19: Five new cases in MIQ, police search for gymgoer linked to February cluster



She had returned to New Zealand from Japan on February 28, returning a negative result at the time.

The Ministry was not ruling out local transmission of the virus in Auckland, but said the risk to the public was low due to the region being at alert level 3 at the time.

This was despite the woman visiting the Auckland Airport Countdown on March 3 between 12.07pm and 1.22pm.

People who were at the Auckland Airport Countdown on Wednesday at the time are not being asked to isolate.

Contact tracers are also in the process of tracking down people who were at an unnamed clinic at the same time as the woman during a health appointment on an unspecified date.

The ministry said a golf course a member of the woman’s household went to on Sunday morning was not considered a location of interest.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ The Government is being told it should look at vaccinating south Aucklanders first when the community roll-out starts.

On Monday, it also said police had been called in to help try to track down a gymgoer linked to Auckland’s February cluster.

They would have attended the Papatoetoe City Fitness Gym in Hunters Plaza at the same time as Case M – a 21-year-old man who had visited a number of “high-risk”, “well populated” places while infectious, sparking fears of potential widespread community transmission.

Five coronavirus cases were also detected in managed isolation on Monday.

For eight consecutive days, no new community cases linked to the Auckland February cluster have been detected.

Auckland is on its third day at alert level 2.