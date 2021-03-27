Coronavirus: How Southland has fared in the Covid-19 world

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks at the pop-up Covid-19 testing centre in Gore last year.

As isolated as Southlanders sometimes might feel we could not escape the Covid-19 virus 12 months ago.

In fact, Southland was thrust into the national spotlight when the region became home to one of New Zealand’s biggest Covid-19 clusters.

On March 19, Neil McAra was confirmed as Southland’s first case. McAra had returned to a trip from Australia and pushed to be tested after feeling unwell.

Two days later Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced its Alert Level system, and put New Zealand into Alert Level 2, which restricted gatherings to fewer than 100 people.

That same day Betty and Manoli Tzanoudakis’ wedding was held in Invercargill with the reception hosted in Bluff. About 70 people attended meaning it was fine to proceed under the guidelines.

An Air New Zealand flight attendant was one of the guests.

He had recently returned on a flight from the United States unaware he had contracted Covid-19.

All of a sudden the “Bluff wedding cluster” was formed as Covid firstly spread around guests and then to people they associated with after the wedding.

All up 98 cases were attached to the wedding.

Robyn Edie The Oyster Cove restaurant at Stirling Point in Bluff, was the venue for a wedding reception which developed into one of New Zealand's biggest wedding clusters.

Two people died with Covid-19 in Southland, Alister Brookland on April 14 followed by Jocelyn Finlayson on April 22.

It was a devastating lesson into how nasty the virus is and how quick it can spread.

Since March 13, 2020 about 15,300 swabs were taken as people were tested for Covid-19 in Southland.

As at April 18, 2020, when the last two community cases in the Southern District Health Board was reported the number of community cases overall were 216. Central Otago (19), Clutha District (5), Dunedin City (50), Gore District (2), Invercargill City (42), Queenstown Lakes (87) and Southland District (11).

Robyn Edie/Stuff Amelia King, 4, and her brother William, 2, both of Winton, enjoy the two teddy bears in the window of Marlene’s Hair Salon, on Great North Rd, during lockdown.

The economic fallout

While the health concerns took up much of the focus, there were also concerns about how Southland would cope through the economic upheaval of lockdown and boarder closures.

New Zealand’s unemployment rate was predicted to peak at close to 10 percent, while close to 5 percent was expected to be slashed from New Zealand’s GDP.

But those dire predictions haven’t eventuated.

“Economists have been rubbished for getting it wrong, but it's like throwing a dart at a dartboard, the possibilities were wide-ranging, no one really knew,” economist Cameron Bagrie says.

“If we had a UK situation people could have said we were too conservative.”

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Economist Cameron Bagrie says the farming sector ensured Southland held its own economically through Covid-19.

Bagrie put the better-than-expected bounce back down to a few things, including what he described as the Government throwing money around like confetti.

The majority of that came through the wage subsidy scheme where the Government dished out $14 billion to 750,000 businesses.

“The Government and the Reserve Bank brought out the bazooka, actually it was akin to a big tank,’’ Bagrie said.

“It’s worked, but there is no such thing as a free lunch. At some stage, we’ve got to pay this back.”

During the lockdown, Bagrie pointed to farmers as being key figures in nursing Southland through.

Reflecting 12 months on Bagrie says that has very much been the case. Commodity prices have been strong and the agriculture sector had held up well.

Robyn Edie/Stuff An empty Gala St in Invercargill on day one of the nationwide lockdown last year due to Covid-19.

Great South has also released a report which confirms the province has held up well economically.

It commissioned Infometrics to look at Southland post-Covid.

The report said Southland performed strongly through the Covid-19 lockdown, with key industries such as agriculture and food manufacturing able to keep operating. It meant that under Alert Level 4, 59 percent of Southland’s economy was able to operate, compared to 53 percent nationally.

The report says the outlook for Southland’s economy over the next five years is steady with most industries expected to be back to their pre-Covid size by 2025.

Southland’s primary sector and food manufacturing industries are expected to continue to provide stability throughout the Covid recovery too.

Tourism tap turned off

While Southland has come through year one of Covid-19 better than expected economically, tourist destination Te Anau is struggling.

Te Anau’s economy had welcomed a growing number of international tourists year-on-year with Milford Sound a massive drawcard but when border restrictions were put in place, many livelihoods started to vanish.

Fiordland tourist operator Clint Tauri said it best when he described it as the “financial tap” being turned off to the tourist town.

Twelve months on he describes it as a trickle.

Barry Harcourt Te Anau Lakeview Holiday Park manager Roger Hyde, left, discusses the Covid situation in 2020 with Clint Tauri owner of the Holiday Park and Bus Company Tracknet at the closed park entrance. [File photo].

After lockdown, New Zealanders were encouraged to see their own “backyard” and they had supported towns like Te Anau but the reality was it hadn’t filled the void left international tourists.

Tauri’s family owns various accommodation businesses in Te Anau, as well as the Tracknet bus service, and Fiordland Cruises – Doubtful Sound Overnight Cruises.

As an established business they survived by scaling back staff, costs and operating at a much smaller scale than normal.

Barry Harcourt Nancy Jiang from Auckland wins the women's 2020 Kepler Challenge. Business owner Clint Tauri said events like the Kepler Challenge had helped bring people back to Te Anau and ease some of the financial pain.

Events such as the Kepler Challenge has provided the town with a shot in the arm financially but Tauri felt more work ended to be done to create more weekend events to attract domestic visitors.

He also felt the Government needed to step up saying businesses in Te Anau urgently needed some subsidies to survive.

Tauri said Te Anau needs food outlets, general shops, and other tourist businesses to be ready to go when life did return to some normality.

When that will be remains the unanswered question.