Covid-19: Saliva tests may have a place at the border, but not in the community

Saliva testing may fit into routine Covid-19 regimes at the border, but they aren’t likely to play much of a role in the community, one expert believes.

Saliva tests have been trialled among Air New Zealand staff and managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) workers since January. These samples are taken alongside nasopharyngeal samples, not instead of.

Border workers at quarantine facilities in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch are given the option to provide saliva samples in addition to nasopharyngeal swabs. A Ministry of Health spokesperson said uptake of this has been low.

Auckland Airport staff began volunteering saliva samples as part of the Rako Science saliva screening service in February.

Irene Yi/AP Saliva tests can potentially be self-collected, making them an easier Covid-19 testing alternative.

These are ideal settings for such tests, according to Professor David Murdoch​, co-leader of The Infection Group and dean of the University of Otago, as any risk of decreased sensitivity will be mitigated by the frequency of tests. Sensitivity of these samples, however, is in the “same ballpark” as nasal and throat swabs, he says.

If this sample style is to be adopted into New Zealand’s Covid-19 response, it would likely be most effective at the border, or in settings where routine testing is under way. He did not see them fitting into the community testing regime at present, as nasal swabs have been proven the most accurate, and in the case of an outbreak, they would be the most trustworthy option.

“At the moment I would still advocate for us keeping that on,” he said of the current community testing model.

The ministry spokesperson clarified saliva sampling is considered a potentially useful screening test that would sit alongside nasopharyngeal reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, not replace them.

“In New Zealand we have a very low prevalence of Covid-19 and therefore need the most sensitive tests (RT-PCR tests with a nasopharyngeal swab) to detect cases as early as possible. Countries that have large-scale outbreaks can use different testing regimes and cannot be compared directly to what we have here,” the spokesperson said.

”The ministry is continuously refining its public health response to Covid-19, and the role of saliva testing within our response continues to be assessed. We are currently assessing what additional surveillance testing using saliva may be suitable.”

The paired sampling approach used in the Air New Zealand trial – which is part of an ESR study based on SalivaDirect protocol created by the Yale School of Public Health – will allow researchers to compare the efficacy of saliva samples and nasal swabs. It will also help determine if there is space for these tests in the country’s Covid-19 response.

“Every time our testing regime is adjusted, it needs to be based on rigorous, evidence-based science to ensure our communities have the best protection,” said ESR chief scientist Dr Brett Cowan in January.

Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune/AP Saliva testing has been rolled out in the United States, but is yet to be widely adopted in New Zealand.

“If saliva testing is to be incorporated into our testing regime, it needs to undergo that same scrutiny for us to have confidence in its ability to detect Covid-19.”

Results from the tests are sent to the Ministry of Health. Both saliva samples and nasal swabs are processed using real-time quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) tests.

“It’s not a new test,” Murdoch said. “It’s the same test on a different sample, and the reason for using that sample is, for most people, it’s easier to collect.

“It can actually, potentially, be self-collected.”

One of the biggest limitations with these samples is how they’re handled in laboratories. Murdoch said they were “trickier” samples to deal with, compared to swabs.

“It’s not simply a matter of treating it necessarily exactly the same way in the lab, so there is an extra lab complexity.”

The Ministry of Health is looking at partnering with private companies that have the ability to adopt the protocols required for analysing these samples. The ministry previously said it was considering introducing saliva tests for asymptomatic border workers twice a week, so outsourcing sample analysis would mean the existing testing capacity isn’t impacted.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Infectious diseases expert Professor David Murdoch doesn't see a place for saliva tests in the community at the moment.

At present nasopharyngeal PCR tests are most commonly used in the community, in MIQ, and at the border. Oropharyngeal – throat – swabs are also permitted in certain circumstances, but they’re recommended to be used in conjunction with deep nasal swabs.

While PCR tests have been hailed as the gold standard of testing during the Covid-19 pandemic, they aren’t the only option available.

Other countries have started using rapid antigen tests, which can provide results in as little as 12 minutes.

There are several limitations with these rapid tests, however, as they aren’t as sensitive as PCR tests. Rapid antigen tests are most effective immediately before and after symptom onset, as they work to detect high viral shedding.