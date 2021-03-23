Kiwis' hopes, fears shared over trans-Tasman bubble announcement

Following Monday's Cabinet talks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will reconvene to discuss trans-Tasman bubble on April 6.

New Zealanders have expressed newfound hope and compounded fears over news that a trans-Tasman bubble date will be announced early next month.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government would announce the date the trans-Tasman bubble will open on April 6, which would enable Kiwis and Australians to travel across the Tasman Sea without quarantine.

For some, the news was disappointing, with Brisbane-based Dorothy Davis, who is desperate to fly back to New Zealand to see her dying mother, saying she feels “helpless”.

“I live in fear of not being able to see her alive again,” she said.

Davis, 71, would have to quarantine for a total of four weeks – two in managed isolation, and a further two for sake of visiting her mother in her Waikanae rest home – if she wanted to come over the ditch.

But she said that’s just not doable, as she has family and pets with her in Australia.

Davis said the Government was “delaying things”, adding that she wanted restrictions removed for travellers as soon as possible.

“I was hoping they’d give a date,” she said. “It would mean everything for me to see her. I’ll never see her again, this will be the last time,” she said of her ailing mother, who is 90 and lives with a lung condition. “I’m going to be very sad if I don’t see my mother alive again. It’s just going to be devastating.”

For other New Zealanders, including Wellington public servant Kobie Mulligan, Monday’s news was a non-event. Mulligan said she was keen to get back to Australia to see her sister and niece, and was frustrated the date kept getting pushed out.

“I think everybody was expecting more,” she said after hearing Ardern speak.

She said she was “all for protecting New Zealand”, but felt as if a carrot is being “dangled in front of [would-be travellers]”.

While there was disappointment, “some movement” was a positive, she said. “It’s not quite goal-post-moving, but it was a slight tease.”

Mulligan has been in a catch-22 situation, wanting to travel so the rest of her family can meet her partner. The thought of two weeks of leave from her job, in addition to “the fear and anxiety” of even securing an MIQ spot, have been stopping her.

“Hopefully there are no more community outbreaks [which would stop a bubble], or else that’ll break me,” she said.

Events industry worker Kate Spencer, whose son is in Melbourne, was hopeful the bubble date might be announced to coincide with Anzac Day, which is held on April 25. “It would be a way to celebrate,” the Wellingtonian said.

Spencer said she would be unable to go through two weeks of quarantine if she decided to visit her child, due to her work schedule.

In a statement, Wellington Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson said he was disappointed there was not a definitive opening date. However, he was optimistic remaining issues could be resolved before April 6,

A Wellington Airport spokeswoman confirmed the Government had indicated there would be a three-week notice period for all airports around the country to prepare for the bubble opening, meaning the potential opening date could be about April 27.

However, Wellington Airport would be able to scale up its capacity in terms of flights and staff within a period of “days” if it had to, she said.

Sanderson said the aviation industry had enormous resource to help work through remaining policy and logistical issues. Trans-Tasman travel made up 66 per cent of international travel from Wellington pre-Covid.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said the tourism sector was “desperately keen” to be given a date on Monday, but he remained hopeful the bubble could be operating before the end of April.