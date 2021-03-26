Covid-19: A year since our lockdown, here's how life in NZ compares to other parts of the world

A year ago, Covid-19 tipped the lives of New Zealanders upside down and forced 5 million people indoors amid an unprecedented nationwide lockdown.

Since then, Auckland has been through four lockdowns, a vaccine rollout has begun, and New Zealand has successfully managed to eliminate Covid-19 in the community.

Excluding our closed border, life is relatively back to normal here. However, that’s not the case with many countries overseas.

Here's a look at what's happening in some parts of the world 365 days after New Zealand entered its most stringent level 4 lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Domestic tourism: The biggest winners and losers a year after the Covid-19 pandemic closed borders

* Looking back at lockdown: The industry with a future still up in the air

* Covid-19 lockdowns, variants and surges: The pandemic is getting worse in some parts of the world

* Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases surging around the world

* Coronavirus: Here's a snapshot of what's happening around the world amid the Covid-19 crisis



England

England is working its way through gradually lifting the current lockdown restrictions. The country entered its third nationwide lockdown since March 2020 in January, after new daily confirmed cases topped 60,000 in the UK for the first time.

Once again, schools closed, pubs shut their doors and all residents were ordered to stay at home for most of the winter months, with foreign travel also off the table.

The UK saw a surge in infection numbers following the emergence of a new variant which is believed to spread more easily.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest more than one million people in England had the virus between December 27 and January 2.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP A woman walks over Westminster Bridge as temperatures dropped below freezing during the third coronavirus lockdown in London, on February 9, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, more than 4.3 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the UK, and more than 126,000 people have died, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

But the strict lockdown restrictions enforced this year, and mass vaccination rollout, appear to be working. Pressure on England's health system is also reducing.

England is working through a staged approach of lifting restrictions. Earlier this month, students returned to school and care homes began allowing a limited number of visitors.

At the end of March, outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis courts and golf courses, will reopen, with some restrictions easing around household bubbles.

By mid-April, the hospitality industry, including pubs and restaurants, will reopen outdoors with restrictions in place, and by mid-May gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed.

All legal limits on social contact are expected to be lifted from June 21 at the earliest.

Jonathan Brady/Getty Images Staff and military personnel who have been assisting hold flowers to place near the statue of Crimean War nurse Mary Seacole during a ceremony to observe a minute's silence at St Thomas' Hospital, on March 23, 2021.

Brazil

Brazil has been hit hard by coronavirus. Amid the emergence of a more transmissible variant, new infections are surging at horrific numbers, hospitals are overwhelmed, and Brazil's health service is facing the “worst crisis in its history”.

Several hospitals have reported oxygen shortages, as well as their ICUs reaching more than 90 per cent capacity. While further reports have emerged of patients dying on hospital floors in the absence of available beds, Al-Jazeera reported.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro​ has faced widespread criticism and even protests against his handling of the pandemic. The leader has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus, and opposed quarantine measures introduced by state governors, the BBC reported.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images Cemetery workers bury a victim of Covid-19 at Caju cemetery on March 24, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This month, Brazil also received a new health minister – the fourth person to hold the office since the pandemic first began.

Last week, Brazil reported more than 90,500 new cases of coronavirus and 2815 deaths in a 24-hour period.

While this week, another sombre milestone was hit – Brazil’s death toll surpassed 300,000. It's the second largest toll in the world since the pandemic began, while 12.2m cases of the virus have also been reported there.

The country's largest state, São Paulo, is struggling amid the large numbers of cases, deaths and infected needing hospital-level care. In early March, schools, shops and businesses were shut in the city to help stop transmission occurring.

In a CNN interview this week, São Paulo governor João Doria said millions of people were paying a high price for having an unprepared and “psychopathic” leader in charge of a nation.

“The situation is in a collapse right now in Brazil,” he said.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images A general view at Caju cemetery on March 24, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. One day after registering for the first time over 3000 deaths in just 24 hours, the official death toll in Brazil reached more than 300,000 deaths from Covid-19.

China

On March 23, 2021, mainland China reported nine new cases of confirmed infections – all of which were imported cases.

This time last year, Covid-19 infections in China were slowing down following the emergence and rapid spread of the virus in Wuhan in late December 2020.

China quickly imposed a harsh lockdown on the city which lasted for about 11 weeks, and managed to successfully break the transmission occurring. At the time, Wuhan's unprecedented strict lockdown shocked many around the globe, but also served as a model for countries battling the virus.

Getty Images A resident walks nearby the junction of the Han River and the Yangtze River on April 17, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China after the government started lifting outbound travel restrictions.

Another Covid flare-up emerged in January 2021, with more than 100 daily cases reported over a number of consecutive days in China's northern areas. New infections in the Jilin province, which borders North Korea, were linked to a travelling man, who was later dubbed a “super-spreader”.

To date, more than 101,000 case have been reported in China, with more than 4800 deaths, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

China was among the first countries to begin administering vaccines last year. More than 74.96 million doses had been administered as of Saturday. According to a top adviser to the Chinese government, the country aims to vaccinate 40 per cent of its 1.4 billion people by the middle of this year.

Getty Images People attend a job fair at the Hongshan Gymnasium on December 2, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

United States of America

The US has recorded the highest number of cases and deaths in the world, with more than 30 million cases and 545,000 deaths, data shows.

Following the rollout of the country's vaccine programme, the US saw some promising results with new infection rates and hospitalisations finally beginning to decline.

But things changed this week. For the first time since January 2021, new infection rates actually rose across the US. The seven-day average of new cases was up by at least 5 per cent in 27 states, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and reported by US media.

The surge in new infections is being linked to the spread of the more transmissible California variant, as well as the lifting of restrictions in many states.

Elaine Thompson/AP With indentations from a N-95 mask marking her face, registered nurse Lilyrose Fox peels protective tape from her nose after working in patients rooms in the Covid acute care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, in Seattle.

Last week, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci​ said he was concerned about states and cities pulling back on public health measures and dropping mask mandates.

The lifting of restrictions was a “serious threat to the progress we have made,” Dr Rochelle Walensky​, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told reporters at a news briefing this week.

However, there is positive news on the vaccine front. Three safe and effective vaccines are being rolled out across the US. According to a White House press briefing, 81 million people – or nearly 1 in 3 adults – have received at least one vaccine dose, and 44 million have been fully vaccinated.

In his first formal press conference since taking office, President Joe Biden​ announced his new goal of administering 200 million doses by the end of April, doubling his target for his first 100 days in office.

The number of Covid deaths in the US is also declining. In January 2021, the daily death toll peaked at 4500, before dropping to 2000 and hovering there for weeks. It has since fallen to about 1400 daily deaths, AP reported.

Singapore

In early March last year, Singapore was being praised for its model response to the coronavirus pandemic. But like all countries, it was not immune to the quickly-spreading virus that swept the globe.

Many of the infections in Singapore were linked to foreign workers’ dorms. It quickly imposed a two-month nationwide partial lockdown, and tough restrictions to combat the virus.

A year later, life is relatively back to normal. On Thursday (local time) this week, Singapore reported just 17 cases – all linked to the border. This was the 13th consecutive day with no locally transmitted cases, Channel News Asia reported.

Getty-Images People wearing masks pictured walking on the street in Chinatown on March 15, 2020 in Singapore.

Singapore's last cluster, which involved a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member, was closed on Thursday due to no cases being linked to it for 28 days – two incubation periods, Channel News Asia reported.

Singapore is also relaxing workplace measures to allow more people to return to offices, and will permit larger gatherings for various activities, Bloomberg reported.

As of March 23, around 1.1m Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered, according to the ministry. More than 300,000 of those had received both vaccine doses. Singapore has been focussing its inoculation programme on the elderly and essential workers, but said this week it would expand it to include those aged between 45 and 59 years.

To date, more than 60,200 cases have been reported there since the start of the pandemic, and 30 deaths.