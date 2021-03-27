Lockdown, one year on: Gemma McCaughey's battle to see partner continues, while Bruce the bear finds new home

One year on from lockdown, Gemma McCaughey is looking forward to seeing her partner.

A year ago, Gemma McCaughey was on the front page of The Dominion Post because she was dressing her teddy bear, Bruce, in a different outfit each day.

Bears began appearing in people’s windows after the country went into lockdown, offering bright spots on people’s walks through their neighbourhoods.

Now Bruce has a new home, while McCaughey is still battling to see her partner, who’s currently living in Bali.

“It’s been a bit of a struggle,” the hospitality worker said of her inter-continental relationship.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Popular lockdown teddy bear hunt goes digital on billboards

* The woman in the window: A wave from a stranger is an unexpected pleasure

* Coronavirus: Porirua family organises different outfit for bear each day



Ross Giblin/Stuff Bruce the Bear, pictured last year with ex-owner Gemma McCaughey.

Still living in Porirua’s Paremata with her parents, McCaughey is hopeful she and her partner will be together soon, and she’s been saving every penny to be with him.

The pair have been in a long-distance relationship after meeting at a hotel check-in desk in Bali in 2019 while travelling separately.

After spending two weeks together, they parted ways, but it wasn’t long before McCaughey travelled to South Africa – where her partner’s from – to visit him for three months before returning to New Zealand.

Things were looking up for the couple to be together when he got his visa approved to come to Aotearoa, but then lockdown hit, which meant he had to remain overseas.

SUPPLIED McCaughey says if she and her partner can make it through this, they can make it through anything.

The pair have remained in constant touch: video calls at breakfast, lunch and dinner, and texting one another photos and messages.

He’s moved to Bali after having a visa approved there. McCaughey is still waiting to hear back on her application, while simultaneously trying to get him to New Zealand.

“I just want a cuddle. We are fighting the world 100 per cent. We’re doing everything we can to be together. We’re pushing through,” McCaughey said.

One year on, the burger joint she works at, Dirty Burger, has opened a new store in Upper Hutt on Main St, and McCaughey’s been working long days. “That’s been a bit crazy.”

Her boss had been particularly supportive in trying to get her partner here.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Bruce’s new owner is a girl who came to visit him up to 10 times a day during lockdown. McCaughey says he’s being taken care of well at his new home.

And Bruce the bear has a new owner.

During lockdown, a 2-year-old girl from across the street came to visit him in the window up to 10 times a day.

As soon as she was able, McCaughey cleaned Bruce and took him over the road, leaving a note for the girl saying to please give him love every day.

McCaughey is hopeful she will see her partner soon. “If we can make it through this, we can do anything. I definitely feel like the struggle is a solid foundation for our future together.”