Lockdown, one year on: Havelock North solo mum Sarah Arnold grateful for the experience

This time last year solo mum Sarah Arnold​ was handed a bottle of anti-anxiety medication. Although she knew she should take it, she refused, because in the grand scheme of things she realised her situation was only temporary.

On March 25, 2020, the Havelock North mum went from having four caregivers to help her look after her four young children, to just her. She was in level 4 lockdown – alone.

Anxiety kicked in. How could she manage her 3-year-old, 6-year-old, and 11-month-old twins – both of whom had respiratory issues – on her own?

It’s March 23, 2021, and Arnold​ has rewound back to that moment. She didn’t think she could do it, but she did, and she’s grateful for the experience.

At the time Arnold​, said it was “hard not having her usual village” to help raise the kids, meaning she couldn’t go to the supermarket during lockdown without taking all the children with her.

The age differences between them all meant keeping them entertained was another challenge.

After speaking to Stuff about her situation last year, Arnold​ said her health continued to suffer.

Panic attacks were the worst and, a few days into lockdown, she asked her doctor if she could allow her mother into her bubble to help with the children, but her request was refused.

Supplied/Stuff Solo parent Sarah Arnold was struggling this time last year during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Photo taken in 2019)

“My anxiety got really bad, I got a prescription from my doctor, but I decided not to take it, as I recognised that it was just situational.”

Arnold’s​ health began to improve as the alert levels dropped, and other family members were able to help look after the children while she had a much-needed break.

“It took me quite a few months to recover from that experience, it was very traumatic.”

After having a couple of weeks on her own, Arnold​ said she was able to “process” her unique situation and realise it was a catalyst for change.

It was her faith that kept her going – and recognising that it was okay to ask for help. She is back to having assistance, with the children’s time spent in school/daycare and the help of a nanny.

“This experience made me realise how precious and short life is. It changed the relationship with me and my children in a really positive way. It was accepting the situation I was in and facing the reality of it and being able to move forward, rather than be in survival mode all the time.”

A birthday celebration for the twins is the next thing on Arnold’s​ mind, as they spent their first birthday in lockdown. They’ll be turning 2 in April.

“I think a lot of people will be appreciating birthdays this year.”