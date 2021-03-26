Covid-19: People 100km from latest outbreak get jabs before those in next suburb over

Counties Manukau DHB has been given priority for vaccine access, but those on the wrong side of the train tracks will miss out.

Residents of a small north Waikato town will get access to the Covid-19 vaccine before people in the heart of south Auckland, leading some experts to call for the boundaries to be redrawn.

When the Government announced those in high-risk groups within Counties Manukau District Health Board’s catchment area would get early access to the vaccine, the aim was to immunise the most vulnerable near the frontlines of the Covid-19 response.

Those residents will be eligible to get the vaccine from next week.

They include residents of Waikaretu, a north Waikato town at the southernmost point of the DHB’s catchment, nearly 100km from the most recent outbreak at Papatoetoe High School.

However, high-risk people in Ōtāhuhu will have to wait until May for their jabs, even though they’re sandwiched between Mount Wellington and Papatoetoe, both linked to the outbreaks that previously sent Auckland into lockdowns.

Meanwhile, Waikaretu lies outside Auckland’s alert level boundaries. The rural township did not even have to go into lockdown when the rest of Auckland did in February.

Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina, when contacted, said he hadn’t even realised Ōtāhuhu was out of the early vaccination picture.

“It’s a shame, I would hope that common sense prevails,” he said.

“We’ve always considered Ōtāhuhu in south Auckland.”

He said the local board boundaries include Ōtāhuhu, and thought using those borders as a guideline to vaccination might be a better option.

Auckland University associate dean Pacific Dr Collin Tukuitonga agreed the boundaries should be moved. He suggested the Government had adopted a “simple” approach to a nuanced problem.

Tukuitonga has been vocal about the need to vaccinate Māori and Pasifika first, and said the current approach will exclude many people who are at high risk.

“It’s a little unsophisticated, it doesn’t strictly have to follow these boundaries ... [using the DHB boundaries] is a crude instrument,” he said.

Epidemiologist professor Nick Wilson said while not having the vulnerable get immediate access poses an issue, the bigger problem is the vaccine roll-out will not blanket south Auckland.

He said it is “unfortunate” jabs are not being rolled out to everyone in the region to create a barrier around Auckland Airport.

“It should have been done as a protection measure, not a health measure,” Wilson said.

The initial vaccination of border workers and their families was an important step, he said.

Earlier this week Stuff spoke to John Topia, a 78-year-old Ōtāhuhu resident who lives only 100m from the DHB boundary line that would have given him early access to the vaccine.

He said as far as he knew Ōtāhuhu was part of south Auckland, and he felt he was entitled to get the jab early.

“So more or less, I’m waiting for a jab with the next guy over east Auckland to get one,” Topia said.

The roll-out of the vaccine to the first priority group has already begun, with 55,000 border workers and their family members expected to be vaccinated by the end of the month.

The second group, 480,000 frontline healthcare workers and people living in high-risk settings, will continue until May.

The 234,000 people living in these “high-risk settings” include older people and people with pre-existing health conditions in the Counties Manukau DHB area, people in residential aged-care facilities, and older people living in a family environment that poses a similar risk to aged-care homes.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said given the proximity of airports and the number of border and MIQ workers living in Ōtāhuhu, “we expect many people living in Ōtāhuhu to be vaccinated as part of this early roll-out”.

They said vaccinations had already started for group 2, and expect these would be rolled out to group 3 in May.

“Many other people living in Ōtāhuhu who are at-risk will be able to receive early access to the vaccine where they fit into these groups, and we encourage them to get vaccinated when they become eligible.”

The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

1a) 15,000 border, managed isolation and quarantine workers

1b) 40,000 family members of border, managed isolation and quarantine workers

2a) 57,000 frontline healthcare workers who could be exposed to Covid-19

2b) 183,000 frontline workers who could expose vulnerable people to Covid-19, and 234,000 people living in “high risk” settings. People in “high risk” settings include people over 65 years old living in the Counties Manukau DHB area, people in aged-care residences, and people over 65 years old living in whānau environments which pose a similar risk to aged-care residences.

3a) 317,000 people aged 75 years and above

3b) 432,000 people aged 65 years and above

3c) 730,000 people with “relevant” underlying health conditions and/or disabled people, and pregnant people. Relevant health conditions include coronary heart disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or chronic respiratory conditions, kidney diseases and cancer.

4) The rest of New Zealand above the age of 16 years old – about two million people.