Easter in isolation: hotel egg hunts and facecloth bunnies at Waikato facilities

Egg hunts, riddles, and chocolate were among the plans at Hamilton's Ibis Tainui. Pictured, from left, are duty manager Anusha Sharma, supervisor Reece Affleck, hotel manager Niraj Kumar, and food and beverage manager Kyle Hasson.

After days stuck in a hotel room, you might think you’d have discovered everything about it.

But many returnees in isolation at Hamilton’s Ibis Tainui Hotel didn’t find Easter eggs hidden for them until they got a riddle clue on Friday morning.

There are 216 returnees in isolation in Kirikiriroa’s three facilities over Easter, though 62 at Ibis Tainui will leave on Sunday.

As Easter approached, the facilities prepared bunny facecloths, egg and spoon races, hot cross buns and the like to brighten up the confinement - and to give staffers a boost as well.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Epidemiologist calls for stronger rules after possible MIQ transmission

* MIQ puts squeeze on Fieldays accommodation

* Coronavirus: Managed isolation staff praised after hot water floods Auckland quarantine hotel

* Coronavirus: Zayan celebrates first birthday in Hamilton isolation hotel



It was a challenge to successfully hide an Easter egg in a hotel room from a family staffers knew would be in there for a fortnight.

“It was like, think like a six-year-old,” Ibis Tainui Hotel manager Niraj Kumar said.

“[Food and beverage manager] Kyle [Hasson] and the team ... sneaked up in the rooms and hid the Easter eggs before the group arrived.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Easter eggs were hidden in rooms at Ibis Hamilton Tainui before the most recent returnees arrived.

It had to be planned in advance, as hotel staffers can’t go into returnees’ rooms once they’re checked in.

Some found their treats early, others were none the wiser until an Easter Friday riddle pointed them in the right direction.

Another challenge got the children scrutinising the hotel’s windows from the exercise area in the forecourt - which was chalked with Easter designs overnight.

“We’ve created this little scenario that some of our bunnies and eggs have gone missing, and we need the kids’ help to find them,” Hasson said.

Things like this can make a difference to those in isolation – they need the celebrations more than regular guests, Kumar said.

JET PARK HOTEL/Supplied Facecloth bunnies were part of Easter hampers at Hamilton's Jet Park Hotel. Housekeeping staffers had previously produced teddies for Valentine’s Day.

There aren't children staying at Jet Park Hotel, by the airport, but there were special deliveries, rumoured to be to the sounds of Boney M.

Alongside treats such as hot cross buns, chocolate, and Belgian hot chocolate were facecloth Easter bunnies.

“They're quite cute,” hotel manager David Latu said.

“I challenged our staff to do something that we can put into the rooms and then the guests can use.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Jet Park hotel manager David Latu said he challenged staffers to come up with something to put in hampers that guests could use.

Now the housekeeping team’s facecloth skills extend to Easter bunnies, bears for Valentine's Day, and the traditional swans for newlyweds, and Latu said they’re considering Zoom tutorials for people who want to give it a try.

And if guests want to work off the chocolate offerings, a partnership with Waikato-Tainui has made “Zoomba” (Zumba by Zoom) an option for returnees in Kirikiriroa.

Sunday will bring an egg and spoon race for children staying at Distinction Hamilton Hotel & Conference Centre.

In the exercise area, with others from their bubble, children will be challenged to do a lap without losing their egg.

Mark Taylor/Stuff An egg and spoon race – strictly within each bubble – will be part of the entertainment at Distinction Hamilton Hotel & Conference Centre in Te Rapa.

“It’s just trying to think of things where there’s no risk of transmission and that they’re holding their own individual things,” Distinction Hotel’s Alex Dixon said.

Another challenge will involve spotting and counting laminated paper Easter eggs – placed above touch height.

Children will get an Easter bag with something to keep them entertained, chocolate and treats, all taking their dietary requirements into account, Dixon said.

Hot cross buns were dished out on Friday, and staffers working at the facility had an Easter tea to look forward to.