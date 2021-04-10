Face mask exemption sees some belittled for going without

Face masks are mandatory at alert level 1 on public transport but people with health conditions can receive an exemption – and some are experiencing bullying for not wearing one. (File photo)

Most passengers are reaching for a face mask to travel on public transport, but for those with mask exemptions, their fellow passengers can be unkind when it comes to not donning a face covering, one health organisation says.

Wearing a face covering during alert level 1 is mandatory in New Zealand during journeys on public transport and domestic flights but the Ministry of Health has a small number of exemptions, including children under 12, people with asthma or a disability and conditions that make wearing a face covering unsuitable.

Asthma NZ chief executive Katheren Leitner ​said some patients who were unable to wear a face mask were being condemned by mask-wearing public transport users.

“We’ve had several approached by other passengers that are wearing masks, quite angry that they are not.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: How to care for your face masks, and when to throw them out

* Nelson bus passengers prepare for mandatory mask use from Monday

* Palmerston North bus users happy about mandatory face masks

* Masks required for public transport

* Coronavirus: A guide to mandatory mask use during Covid-19 level 2 and beyond



“Our patients, they say they get more flack from other people on public transport, than the drivers themselves. It’s other Kiwis that can be quite ruthless.”

She said Asthma NZ dealt with a wide variety of people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), all different levels from moderate to severe.

supplied/Nelson Mail Asthma New Zealand chief executive Katheren Leitner says people need to “slow down the judgement of others” who would have good reason not to be wearing a face mask.

Some wouldn't leave home without a mask on, while others wouldn’t leave home at all, she said, because they couldn’t wear a mask.

“They find the mask is suffocating for them because they already have a big enough challenge breathing.”

COPD is a group of diseases including emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and certain types of bronchiectasis that affect your lungs and airways, causing breathing difficulties.

Statistics show 15 per cent of New Zealanders over the age of 45 have COPD while one in eight adults are on medication for asthma. Respiratory disease is the third leading cause of death in Aotearoa.

Leitner said people with these conditions understood the requirements on public transport and knew the rules protected them, “however the mask does impact their ability to breathe comfortably”.

“Don’t underestimate the potential embarrassment and/or guilt those people feel; because they want to be part of society and they know what’s right.”

Nanotechnologist and science educator, Dr Michelle Dickinson, also known as Nanogirl, said research showed masks were highly effective if worn properly, explaining particles could only travel up to 6cm rather than 2.5m if no mask was worn.

Clinical director of Public Health Dr Stephen Bridgman​ said with the wide range of health conditions seeing people receiving exemptions from wearing a face covering “you can’t necessarily tell if somebody has one of those conditions just by looking [at them]”.

He said it was “really important for people to stay kind to them, and don’t judge”.

Nelson City Council general manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said it had “initially supplied some face masks for NBus passengers while people were adjusting to the new requirement”.

“Drivers report that there were some conversations between passengers about mask wearing when the rule first came into place, but since people have come to understand the rules around exceptions these conversations are now the exception not the norm.

“We are pleased that the vast majority of people on buses in Nelson who are required to wear a mask are doing so,” Louverdis said.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said there had been “a handful of instances” where its employees had been presented with exemption documents.

“Air New Zealand continues to support and implement government requirements and its own conditions of carriage that require passengers to wear face coverings. The airline will honour exemptions as per government requirements, and Air New Zealand employees have standard procedures in place to deal with customers who fail to comply with crew instructions.”

Nelson resident, Judy Crowe recently travelled between Paraparaumu and Nelson on a Sounds Air flight without a face mask.

She said personal reasons for not wearing a face covering included almost drowning as a child and prone to suffering a panic attack if something was over her mouth, and having hypoxia, lack of oxygen.

Crowe said she didn't have formal documents to board the plane, but she was told by airline staff, in future, she would need to carry a medical certificate.