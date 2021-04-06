Trans-Tasman bubble: Australians in MIQ on April 19 will have to see out their stay

The Prime Minister said she knows many will welcome the new travel options like she has.

People travelling from Australia who are in MIQ when the travel bubble opens will still have to complete their two weeks in isolation.

On Tuesday the Government announced the much anticipated trans-Tasman bubble will open on April 19, allowing those travelling between Australia and New Zealand to avoid two weeks of mandatory isolation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed those who had arrived from Australia and were in MIQ when the bubble opens will have to complete their stay.

She recommended people planning to fly between now and April 19 rebook their flights to after the bubble opens, having received advice that airlines were being flexible with changing flights.

David White/Stuff The Pullman Hotel, which is being used as a MIQ facility (File photo).

Travellers are being warned that they will be travelling under a “flyer-beware” situation, with the Government having the ability to pause or suspend flights between the two countries if there is an outbreak.

There will be protocols in case to reduce the risk of Covid-19 being transferred between the two countries, including travellers from Australia flying on “green-zone” flights, without people coming from high-risk countries.

They will be also be kept separate from people heading to managed isolation at the airports.

Masks will be compulsory on all flights.

Travellers will be expected to download and use the Covid-19 Tracer app while in New Zealand, and will not be allowed to travel if they have cold or flu like symptoms.