Covid-19: Cabinet shoulder-taps experts to determine New Zealand's 'post-vaccination future'

Cabinet has shoulder-tapped a raft of experts to provide advice on what the "post-vaccination" future should be.

Among the big questions for the new advisory group are whether the Covid-19 vaccines prevent transmission of the virus, how and when the borders should be opened, and how new variants of the virus might be tackled.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall​ said Cabinet would be seeking advice for decisions to come as the roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine reaches the bulk of the population in the second half of 2021.

“There’s a big question about vaccine coverage and how our public health response changes,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Ayesha Verrall gets a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Verrall and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Thursday said the Government would assemble a group of experts to inform its decisions about the “post-vaccination” future.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland DHB board members vaccinated before some frontline health workers

* 'We're at the end': Kiwi expat in Israel on life getting back to normal after mass vaccination

* Covid-19: Other countries have specific vaccination targets. Should NZ have them too?

* Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gets his vaccination



"An early piece of advice we'd like is about what types of considerations feed into the decision about vaccine coverage targets, and whether they're helpful at all.”

The group will be asked to consider whether there needs to be specific targets for coverage across the country’s regions, or ethnic and age groups, before the border can open. The Government has so far been reluctant to put a figure on how much of the population it wants to be vaccinated.

The experts will also be asked to provide a view on models of the virus’ potential spread, report on the international evidence on how effective the vaccines were at blocking transmission of the virus, and advise on the risk to the non-immunised population.

The group will be chaired by epidemiologist Professor David Skegg​, and include: director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre Dr Nikki Turner​, immunology specialist Dr Maia Brewerton​, epidemiologist Professor Philip Hill​, public health expert Dr Ella Iosua​, and infectious diease expert Professor David Murdoch​.

Two “special advisers” to the group have also been appointed to assist with modelling the possible spread of the virus. Professor Shaun Hendy, a physicist at the University of Auckland, and Rodney Jones, an economic analyst, have both previously provided models to the Government.

Verrall said the Ministry of Health would continue to provide advice, but it was important for Cabinet to receive “contestable”, or multiple, sources of analysis.

The group will also be expected to speak publicly about their expertise, Verrall said, meaning any decisions made by ministers that is contrary to the advice will have to be explained.

It was expected the Ministry of Health would assist the experts where needed, and the group would work alongside an existing advisory panel considering the mechanics of the Government’s Covid-19 response, led by Sir Brian Roche.

Verrall and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will meet with the group regularly, and it will operate until June 2022.