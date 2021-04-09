Covid-19: How New Zealand's vaccine roll-out compares to other countries

Covid-19 vaccination campaigns are up and running around the world. But some are progressing quicker than others, with some countries yet to administer one dose.

In New Zealand, since vaccinations began on February 21, a total of 90,286​​ doses have been administered: 71,013​​ first doses and 19,273​​ second doses. That equates to 1.8​​ doses per 100​ people.

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Wednesday the 100,000-dose milestone was expected to be reached this week.

Globally, according to data collected by the University of Oxford’s Our World In Data platform, more than 693 million doses have been administered.

READ MORE:

* What does data tell us about NZ's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out?

* Covid-19: Other countries have specific vaccination targets. Should NZ have them too?

* Covid-19: Vaccine roll-out 'slightly behind', not all trained vaccinators being used

* She's a pretty big jab: Call goes out to public to help vaccinate community



This is how some countries are progressing with Covid-19 vaccination roll-outs.

New Zealand

Starting at home, New Zealand’s progress has been significantly slower than other countries. But according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, that’s because New Zealand is in a “very lucky position”.

“With the strategy that we have had it has meant that the vaccine for us has not been a question of life and death in the same way it has in other parts of the world,” she told Australia’s Today on Wednesday.

“Those countries that are working very hard to roll out those vaccines, it is in order to get the freedoms we already have.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New Zealand’s vaccination campaign began in February and has since vaccinated around 71,000 people with at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Bloomfield agreed and at Wednesday’s daily Covid-19 update said: "We were in a position where we could take a measured and steady approach to roll out."

Stuff senior data journalist Kate Newton crunched the numbers and created data visualisations for the country’s vaccine progress. She found that targets, retrospectively released by the Ministry of Health, haven’t been met.

A leaked report obtained by the National Party claimed vaccination rates were just a third of what the Government wanted to deliver by this point in time.

Vaccinations of the first two groups – border and managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) workers and their households, and high-risk frontline workers and people living in high-risk places – are underway. The third group – people at risk of getting very sick from Covid-19 – are due to begin vaccinations from May, while the remainder of the population will begin vaccinations from July.

Exactly how many border and MIQ workers have been vaccinated is still unknown, with health authorities still working to cross-reference data. This follows news an unvaccinated contracted security guard at Auckland’s Grand Millennium isolation facility tested positive for Covid-19.

A number of politicians, including Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall and Associate Health Minister for Māori Peeni Henare, have all received their first Pfizer jab.

The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is the only jab that has been approved by Medsafe.

Australia

Much like New Zealand, Australia has been able to take a slower approach to vaccinations due to a lack of widespread community transmission. Bloomfield previously said Australia and New Zealand were two of the first countries to introduce vaccines following the usual approval progress, no emergency use order was required.

Australia began its five-step vaccination programme in February, focusing on quarantine and border workers, frontline health care workers, and aged care staff and residents first. It is using the Pfizer vaccine and the AstraZeneca​ vaccine.

The Australian Government, however, announced on Thursday the AstraZeneca jab was no longer recommended for people under 50 years of age. The Pfizer vaccine was now preferred for that age group, following advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received a Covid-19 vaccination in February.

The Government fell short of its target of 20 million vaccinated people by the end of March. It's still aiming to have the entire country vaccinated by October.

As of Thursday, 996,145​​ doses had been administered across the country. That’s 3.8​​ doses per 100​ people.

New South Wales is leading the charge with 140,551​ doses, followed by 129,537​ doses in Victoria. The Northern Territory has had the least progress out of all the Australian states and territories, with 9600 doses administered by Thursday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison​ has blamed disruptions to the roll-out on supply issues. He previously told the ABC 3.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been delayed due to exporting issues out of Europe.

“It’s straightforward maths - 3.1 million out of 3.8 million doses did not come to Australia. That obviously had a very significant impact on the early roll-out of the vaccination program, until we got into a position when the domestically produced AstraZeneca vaccine would be in place,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Australian company CSL distributed 830,000​ doses of the locally-made vaccine at the end of March, and has since provided 1.3m​​ doses in total.

The country’s secretary of the Department of Health, Professor Brendan Murphy, said the vaccine roll-out is “going well” so far.

United States

US President Joe Biden set out a goal of distributing 200m doses in his first 100 days in office. So far, as of April 7, 171,476,655​​ doses have been administered – that’s 51.27 per 100​​ people, according to Our World In Data.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccines are all included in the country’s roll-out.

Much like New Zealand, the US is focusing on vaccinating healthcare and aged care workers, and frontline essential workers first. People aged 65 to 74 and those above 16 years with underlying medical conditions are also being prioritised.

Biden announced on Wednesday that every adult outside the priority groups would be eligible to sign up and join the vaccination queue by April 19.

Carolyn Kaster/AP US President Joe Biden received his first vaccination dose in December.

“No more confusing rules. No more confusing restrictions,” he said. “That’s the way to beat this ... get the vaccination when you can.”

California has administered a total of 20.87m​​ doses, the most out of any state. Texas and New York State round out the top three states with the most vaccinations with 13.53m​​ and 11.03m​​ doses, respectively.

United Kingdom

The UK began its vaccination programme at the beginning of December, and since then – as at April 6 – has vaccinated around 46.71​​ per cent of its population with at least one dose. A total of 37.39m​​ doses have been administered, according to Our World In Data – equating to 55.08​​ doses per 100 people.

Frank Augstein/AP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) set out nine priority groups for the UK’s vaccination programme – aged care residents and their carers, people with underlying health conditions and individuals aged above 50 were all included. All of these groups are expected to be vaccinated by April 15.

In late December, the UK announced it was deviating from the recommended delivery model of the Pfizer vaccine – the second dose is to be administered around three weeks after the first – by distributing all of its Pfizer stock for first jabs. The interval between doses extended to 12 weeks.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been rolled out alongside the Pfizer jab, but the UK’s drug regulator is addressing concerns around its safety. The Moderna vaccine was recently approved for use.