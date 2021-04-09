Covid-19: What the numbers say about the India travel ban

Jacinda Ardern announces entry into New Zealand from India will be temporarily halted from April 11 after a surge in border cases.

ANALYSIS: Why India? Some community leaders and politicians are asking this very question, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that flights from the country were being suspended for two weeks, between April 11 and April 28.

It’s a valid question.

As of March 23, 657 of the 1231 imported Covid-19 cases arrived from three countries.

The UK comfortably accounted for most cases at 289, followed by 197 cases imported from the US, and 171 from India.

This week’s announcement was made after 23 new cases of Covid-19 were identified in MIQ on Thursday. Seventeen of those were from India, four were historical.

Since the start of February, there have been 117 cases of Covid-19 imported from India, 17 from the USA and 11 from the UK.

India is currently enduring a huge Covid-19 spike with a 7-day average of about 95,000 cases. The US is currently averaging about 70,000 cases per day, dropping from a staggering high of about 300,000 cases a day in early January.

At that time there were no restrictions on flights from the US, despite calls earlier this year from some experts. The rationale was simple: reduce the number of cases in MIQ and reduce the risk of leakage into the community.

In the UK, new cases are down to 3000 per day, well off a high of about 60,000 per day in January.

Rodney Jones is an economist and modeller who has been an informal adviser to the Government throughout the pandemic. He has created probability models to predict how many MIQ Covid-19 cases there would be each week from the US, the UK and India.

He shared the work with Stuff earlier this year. It is possible to test the accuracy of his modelling against what actually occurred.

The graphs below show the probability of different numbers of cases being detected at MIQ each week. A probability of 0 means it’s not going to occur and 1 suggests it’s as good as certain.

In January 2021, the models showed an approximately 90 per cent chance of eight cases or more in a week from the UK.

Supplied The Wigram Capital Advisors’ MIQ modelling for UK cases.

The week starting December 27, 2020, there were 20 imported cases from the UK, the highest number in one week since May.

In January, there was about an 80 per cent chance of 5-10 imported cases from the US, and about a 90 per cent chance of 2-4 cases.

Supplied Wigram Capital Advisors’ MIQ model for the US.

There have been three weeks when the number of MIQ cases originating from the US hit eight. The number of imported cases has been steady since the start of the pandemic, with no huge outlying spikes.

In mid-March 2021, the probability of more than 10 cases a week from India spiked, hitting 100 per cent.

Supplied Wigram Capital Advisors’ MIQ modelling for India.

The models also mapped the probability of cases over the following four-week period. The probability of more than 10 cases per week from India remains at 100 per cent.

Supplied Wigram Capital Advisors’ MIQ modelling.

There were 16 cases imported from India on the week starting March 7, and 13 the following week.

A Covid-19 ‘disaster’ unfolding in India

The calculations are based on a variety of factors, but primarily on the R, or Reproductive value. This is the average number of people one infected person will pass the virus on to.

Jones’ models currently predicts there will be more than 300,000 cases per day in India in the coming week.

The current outbreak in India is centred in the state of Maharashtra. Earlier this week the state saw 60,000 cases in a single day.

The R value in the state is about 1.4-1.5.

Jones says he was under-forecasting the number of MIQ cases originating in India until recently. The forecasts used data from the entire country of India. But India is a huge country, with most arrivals in New Zealand travelling from the western states and starting their journeys in Delhi or Mumbai.

Now the model relies on data from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, where the biggest city, Mumbai, is situated.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the suspension of flights from India for two weeks, between April 11 and April 28.

Using this data has improved the accuracy of the modelling, he says, closely mirroring what is seen on the ground in MIQ.

“We’re still a long way from the curve bending (down in India). This is a disaster and the Indian government has been extremely slow to react, and it’s forced New Zealand to take this step,” he says.

On Thursday, Ardern said it is believed people were catching Covid-19 in India on their way to the airport, meaning the cases were not being picked up by pre-departure testing.

Jones agrees. “Moving in India in the midst of an outbreak carries more risk than it appears to in the UK or the US.”

*This story initially said 871 of 1231 imported Covid-19 cases arrived from three countries. This was incorrect. Ten countries accounted for the 871 cases. The story has been updated.