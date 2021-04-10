Covid-19: What you need to know about the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare blood clot risk

Explainer: Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca is making headlines overseas due to a very rare side effect of blood clotting. This vaccine is not currently being used in NZ. Here's everything you need to know.

Global Covid-19 vaccine roll-outs are poking holes in the efficacy of the doses on the market. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet been approved for use in New Zealand, has a “possible link” to potentially fatal blood clots.

The clots, called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), occur in the brain’s venous sinuses and can prevent blood from draining out of the brain.

A number of countries have made the decision to redesign their vaccine campaigns as a result of the reports. Some have paused roll-outs or limited the vaccine to certain age groups, while others have completely removed it from the shelf.

Matthias Schrader/AP The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has made headlines recently due to a possible link to blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the UK’s medicines regulator continue to support use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, stating the benefits of it far outweigh the risks.

But what exactly are the risks? Let’s put it into perspective.

What’s happening around the world?

Denmark is the latest country to alter its vaccination programme as a result of the clotting risk. The Danish health authority’s director Soren Brostrom confirmed on Wednesday their campaign “will go ahead without the AstraZeneca vaccine”.

Australia last week advised people under 50 should receive the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine instead of the AstraZeneca jab. While the UK has introduced a similar recommendation for people under the age of 30.

This isn’t the first time AstraZeneca has made headlines. In March, a number of European countries hit pause on their roll-outs as a precautionary measure while they waited for more advice around reports of blood clots.

New Zealand is currently not using the AstraZeneca vaccine in its roll-out.

The only vaccine being administered here is the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. At a press conference last week, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were no new safety concerns with the vaccine in New Zealand.

Frank Augstein/AP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March.

Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine has also been linked to rare cases of blood clots. Six women in the United States aged between 18 and 48 developed the same rare clots linked to the AstraZeneca jab between six and 13 days after vaccination. One died, another is in a critical condition.

As a result of this, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the decision to pause its use while an investigation is underway. As of April 12, 6.8m​ doses of had been administered. South Africa and the European Union have followed suit in suspending use of the vaccine.

This is another vaccine New Zealand has signed up for but is yet to approve. Medsafe, the regulatory body tasked with approving Covid-19 vaccines, is seeking additional information from the manufacturer before making any decisions.

Blood clotting a ‘very rare’ side effect

The EMA's safety committee reviewed some extremely rare cases of unusual blood clots in people who received the jab in Europe. As a result, unusual blood clotting with low blood platelets will be added as a “very rare” side effect to the AstraZeneca vaccine’s product information.

The EMA is reminding health professionals and recipients to remain aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets occurring within two weeks of vaccination.

Of the small number of cases reported, most have occurred in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of vaccination. Based on the current evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed, the EMA said.

“Covid-19 is associated with a risk of hospitalisation and death. The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects,” it said.

Professor David Murdoch​, the co-leader of The Infection Group and dean of the University of Otago, explained these clots – which are different to the general clotting that was earlier linked to the vaccine – are “exceedingly rare”. But evidence shows them to be “more common than we would expect”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Infectious diseases expert Professor David Murdoch said high vaccination rates lends itself to more knock-on illnesses purely by chance alone.

What the risk looks like

Data from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency shows 79 cases of these rare blood clots have been reported from more than 20 million​ people who have been vaccinated. A further 19 have died. This equates to around four in a million clots, and one in a million deaths.

You have a greater chance of dying from a fall (one in 106, based on US data from the National Safety Council), or being struck by lightning (one in 138,849) than getting a clot – or a fatal clot – from the AstraZeneca vaccine. Simply eating presents a greater risk – you have a one in 2535 chance of dying from choking on your food.

Woman who take third generation contraceptive pills – the likes of Femodene​, Marvelon​, Mercilon​ and Minulet​ – are more at risk of blood clots (two in 10,000) than those who receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. It’s important to note, however, clotting from the pill is general clotting, not the rare cerebral clots linked to Covid-19 vaccines.

Murdoch said the clotting risk associated with contraceptive pills is often referred to as “rare”.

Looking through a Covid-19 lens, using the number of confirmed case in the UK and the number of deaths with Covid-19 on the certificate, the case fatality rate (CFR) is 3.43 per cent per 100 people.

The CFR doesn’t accurately depict how deadly the virus is, the infection fatality rate (IFR) is far better at doing that. This rate, however, is difficult to calculate because not every single infection is accounted for. A recent seroprevalence survey (blood test) of Danish blood donors calculated the IFR to be 0.089 per cent per 100 people.

Using the same calculation, the vaccination fatality rate of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK is around 0.000095 per cent per 100 people.

Alastair Grant/AP After three national lockdowns, London's tourist attractions and other hospitality businesses are making plans to reopen in mid-May.

Countries need to weigh up risks

Countries will need to weigh up clotting risks from the vaccine for their own population to determine if a cut-off age – like what the UK and Australia introduced – is necessary, Murdoch believed.

For older age groups, who are more likely to get severely ill or die from Covid-19, the benefit of the vaccine is “very clear”.

“For a lot of the world where [there is] transmission, the benefits of a vaccine hugely outweigh [the clot] risk.

“Younger people don’t tend to have the same complications if they do get Covid, [the vaccine is] not nearly as dangerous,” Murdoch explained.

An added benefit is the reduction in transmission – one preliminary study found one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine reduces transmission by 67 per cent. The current R-nought (R0) of the virus in the England – meaning how many people an individual infects – has been calculated at 0.8 to 1.

More research is needed around possible blood clot link

The UK Government website states more research is needed to determine if the vaccine is the root cause of the clots, not just a “possible link”.

Dr Peter English, past chair of the British Medical Association's Public Health Medicine Committee, told AP: “The way to tell if cases are caused by vaccination is to look to see if there is an excess of cases in people who have been vaccinated.”

But that takes time. For example, it took about a year before scientists were able to conclude that in Europe, a swine flu vaccine was responsible for some cases of narcolepsy.

Adam Finn, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol, said there was no compelling evidence yet that the vaccine is to blame for the rare clots.

“The mechanism by which these blood clotting abnormalities come about, and why they affect this very small proportion of individuals, has still not been properly worked out,” he told AP in a statement.

Esteban Felix/AP The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only Covid-19 jab currently available for use in New Zealand.

NZ ‘monitoring’ overseas developments

Medsafe New Zealand group manager Chris James said in a statement to Stuff the regulator was in the process of assessing clinical data provided by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for its respective Covid-19 vaccine application.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

Medsafe was also monitoring vaccine developments overseas, seeking expert advice, and receiving regular updates from other medicines’ regulatory counterparts, including the Australian Department of Health’s Therapeutic Goods Administration, he said.

Murdoch said New Zealand is in a beneficial position at the moment, as it can take all findings into account before rolling out the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“What it’s shown is ... what a fortunate position New Zealand is in ... We didn’t have to implement this in emergency conditions, we could go through our usual regulatory mechanisms.

“We’ve now got all this experience from around the world.”

Medsafe has introduced a streamlined application process to promptly review and assess applications for Covid-19 vaccines destined for use in New Zealand. However, this process does not compromise the rigour of Medsafe’s review or the requirements that need to be met, he said.

“Medsafe robustly assess all vaccines to ensure they meet international standards and local requirements for quality, safety and efficacy.

“No vaccine will be made available for public use in New Zealand until Medsafe complete their assessment and it has been approved or provisionally approved,” James said.

On top of the originally agreed 1.5 million doses, last month the Government signed an advance purchase agreement for 8.5 million additional Pfizer doses. The vaccines are expected to arrive during the second half of the year.

This will bring the total Pfizer/BioNTech order to 10 million doses – enough for 5 million people – to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

This story has been updated to reflect new developments with Covid-19 vaccines.