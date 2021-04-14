Covid-19 denier boasts about flying without a mask with special exemption card

Most plane passengers and public transport users comply with the obligation to wear masks. (File photo)

Vikki-Lee Pomare's video of herself flying without a mask thanks to a mask exemption she printed online is inspiring hundreds of anti-mask followers to flout public transport rules.

Pomare was the Papakura candidate for Advance NZ at last year’s election. The party was sanctioned by the Advertising Standards Authority for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 death rates and vaccinations.

In the video, she is seen boarding a plane without a mask on, showing her exemption card to the flight attendants and to the camera, and making excited faces as she sat on the plane.

Masks are mandatory on public transport and on passenger flights throughout the country.

READ MORE:

* Healthcare worker's unmasked train journey made passenger 'uncomfortable'

* Loneliness: Disabled people, unemployed people, young people and sole parents are groups most affected

* 'There’s a lot of shame around loneliness, but we’re all lonely sometimes'



It was unclear whether Pomare had a legitimate reason for having an exemption. She told multiple people on social media how to print the exemption and advised them on how to use it.

Supplied Disabled Persons Assembly chief executive Prudence Walker says the use of mask exemption cards are self-regulated so it is important people don’t take advantage of them.

Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) chief executive Prudence Walker said it was disappointing to see people taking advantage of the exemption card.

Card use was “self-regulated” so it was important people did not misuse it, she said.

It had taken some time for the card to be approved for people who had “very real reasons” not to wear a mask.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Auckland Transport says mask use on trains at Britomart was more than 90 per cent (Video first published in November 2020)

DPA has provided cards for people with lung cancer, autistic people for whom wearing a mask causes sensory overload, and from abuse survivors with PTSD for whom wearing a mask is re-traumatising.

Some unable to wear masks had suffered abuse from others, including one man who had someone repeatedly tell him they hoped his family would die, Walker said.

“Some people seem to be more interested in trying to prove their own agenda than caring about other citizens, especially those who have legitimate reasons not to wear masks.”

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said a few people were unable to wear a mask due to health or disability reasons. The exemption card had been developed so those could show it when in public if necessary.

“Users are not required to show the card, but they may feel comfortable showing something official that confirms they are exempt from wearing a face covering,” she said.

Only Healthline and Disabled Persons Organisations should be issuing exemption cards, the spokewoman said.

“We encourage Kiwis to do the right thing and work together to encourage fair and responsible use of the exemption card.”

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said the airline was not expected or required by the Ministry of Health to enforce passenger compliance regarding masks.

It did “strongly encourage” passengers to wear face masks and almost every one of their passengers that can did so, he said.

To date, seven passengers have been offloaded for refusing to wear a mask for reasons other than health or wellbeing, under Air New Zealand’s conditions of carriage.