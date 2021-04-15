'Roughly' 60 frontline workers have missed required Covid-19 tests, Chris Hipkins says

The Grand Millennium security guard told his employer had been tested regularly, but it appears that is not the case, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

“Roughly” 60 frontline border staff have missed required Covid-19 tests, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The issue came to light after it was revealed a managed isolation security guard, one of three workers to test positive at the Grand Millennium hotel in Auckland, had not received a test in the legally required 14-day surveillance cycle since November.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern alleged the worker was “lying to their employer”, but she also said the employer needed to have checks and balances to ensure it was doing what was required.

Speaking on Radio NZ on Thursday, Hipkins said data matching was under way to find out how many other border workers had missed the regular testing.

It showed about 60 frontline staff had not been tested within the required timeframe. Officials were working with the employers for those workers to find out if there was a reason for that, such as the worker missing a shift.

“Border workers don’t wear ankle bracelets, so ultimately we rely on employers to tell us when an employee has worked, and to verify when they’ve been tested, to make sure they are being tested in the appropriate testing cycle,” Hipkins said.

“People go on holiday, people miss shifts, people move into different roles. That sort of thing happens and only the employers are going to have that detailed information.”

The possibility that some frontline workers were not being tested within the required 14-day surveillance cycle only came to light in the past week.

“In terms of the risk that this case has identified, it really was this case that’s identified it. So, within the last week it became apparent that it could be a problem, and within the last few days it’s been verified that it was a problem,” Hipkins said.

PARLIAMENT TV Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has alleged the MIQ security guard who tested positive for Covid-19 last week “lied" to his employer, First Security, about receiving surveillance tests. She later repeated the allegation in the House.

“Obviously this has highlighted that there could be a handful of people out there who are abusing the system.”

In this case, the person had not been vaccinated, so within the next few weeks they would not have been working on the frontlines.

Decisions about whether any sanctions should apply to the worker or employer would be made at the end of an investigation now under way, Hipkins said.

“In this particular case, it would appear that the employee was providing information to their employer that suggested they had been regularly tested. The employer had not been verifying that against the national testing register, and so that’s how this one was allowed to go on for so long.”

Employers had access to information about whether their workers had been tested, and he would have preferred the employer had been regularly cross-checking its record keeping system against the national register.

“One of the things that the case investigation, which is still ongoing now, will be identifying is why that wasn’t.”

The work done so far showed that of the frontline workers whose data had been matched, more than 90 per cent had been tested within the required timeframe, Hipkins said.

“Of that extra 10 per cent, around 87 per cent of them have been tested a day or two late, and there’s often reasons for that.

“So that leaves only a handful of the people that they’ve done the data matching for so far who haven’t been tested.” That would be about 60 people, Hipkins said.

“But it would appear from what they’ve done so far that the vast majority of people are being tested either on time, or very close to it.”