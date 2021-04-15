Covid-19: How wearable band technology could help detect signs of coronavirus

A new app, connected to wearable smart devices, could detect Covid-19 in border workers before they have any symptoms of the disease.

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday it would trial the ëlarm app, which uses artificial intelligence technology to inform wearers of early physiological changes in their body. Up to 500 border workers could take part in the trial, which would run until early May.

Users of the app receive alerts if they are becoming unwell, several days before symptoms appear, a ministry spokesperson said.

The app can be connected to wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, including Fitbit and Apple Watch.

Where did this idea come from?

This is not a new idea. The PGA Tour US golfing organisation provided more than 1000 Whoop Strap wearable fitness trackers to players, caddies and other essential personnel in 2020. Golfer Nick Watney had a Covid-19 test when his Whoop tracker showed his respiratory rate was up, despite not feeling any symptoms of the disease. The test was positive.

While the ëlarm is New Zealand-made tech, other companies have developed similar apps and reworked existing ones to do the same thing.

Fitbit last year trained a neural network classifier – a model hat tries to mimic the human brain – to predict whether a person is sick based on their respiration rate, heart rate, and heart rate variability data for that day and the four preceding days. It could predict with 95 per cent specificity 40 per cent of cases on day one.

How does the ëlarm technology work

The New Zealand trial of the app – developed by Auckland-based Datamine – tests the effectiveness of wearable devices in identifying an infection before users feel any symptoms. Datamine will provide wearable devices for border workers taking part in the trial who do not have a Fitbit or smartwatch.

The technology works to track a user’s heart rate, as changes in heart rate may be a sign of changes in a person’s health. This could also, however, be linked to the flu; viral and bacterial infections; stress and anxiety; excess caffeine, nicotine or other stimulants; and lack of sleep, dehydration, or low blood sugar.

Studies have shown the effectiveness of wearable devices in detecting early signs of illness. This is possible because an infected individual begins shedding high viral loads of the virus before symptoms present, this is when they are most infectious. The app works to detect this early stage of infection up to three days before noticeable symptoms develop – such as a fever, cough or breathing difficulties.

So how does it work?

After installing the app on a smart device, workers receive regular email reminders and alerts and can securely view their own health information on the app, the ministry said.

All data used by the app is private to the individual participants, much like how data from the NZ Covid Tracer app is handled.

A Datamine spokesperson said the ëlarm app calculates a user’s “wellness risk score” every four hours, based on variations from a personalised baseline. The variations can be small and start changing before the user even notices symptoms of Covid-19.

A wearer’s continuous baseline is calculated throughout the day to account for natural changes in a circadian rhythm, with exercise automatically detected and filtered out where possible. Information added by the user is also gathered over time, for example times of exertion, stress or alcohol, so that it could adjust for those effects and improve.

Biometric data is fed through an artificial intelligence model to assess any anomalies based on data from observed Covid-19 cases.

The app then uses four warning levels - normal, slightly elevated, moderately elevated, and highly elevated - to communicate the severity of variations from a user’s normal baseline wellness range.

It also provides guidelines on seeking appropriate medical advice.

Datamine said that when Covid-19 first struck, the company became interested in early studies that showed a link between Covid-19 detection and wearable data.

“We dedicated the following year to working with medical doctors and clinicians globally ... and combining our experience in AI predictive modelling to turn the science into a useable application that can work in real time.”

Ministry of Health deputy director-general of data and digital Shayne Hunter said if the ëlarm app lives up to its potential, it might provide early notification to border workforce if they’re becoming unwell.

“That means they can take appropriate action such as self-isolating and being tested for Covid-19.”

The ministry was investigating other technology that might support contract tracing.

The ëlarm app was adopted by Australian-based company Newcrest Mining, one of the biggest gold mining companies in the world, in January.